Puck drops next week for Craig Youth Hockey season

Craig Youth Hockey Association’s season will officially begin this Tuesday at Moffat County Ice Arena, 600 S. Ranney St., as practices begin for the 2016-17 year.

CYHA teams include age levels such as Squirts, Peewees, Bantams — all under the name Craig Cougars — as well as the Moffat County Bulldog Midget group.

Age is determined by birth year: 10 and under Squirts were born in 2006 and 2007, 12U Peewees 2004 and 2005, 14U Bantams 2002 and 2003 and 18U Midgets 1998 to 2001.

The 8U Mites team will also be offered starting in November.

Squirts and Peewees will practice at the arena starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, followed by Bantams and Midgets at 7:15 p.m.

Multiple events will be available for potential new players in the coming weeks as well, such as Try Hockey for Free Day from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the ice arena, which also includes an equipment swap, a fundraiser barbecue and free public skating.

Players hoping to gain proficiency can also participate in courses in the following weeks — the $40 Learn to Skate Oct. 24, 25 and 27 and the $30 Intro to Hockey Nov. 1, 3, 7, 8 and 10, all classes at 4:45 p.m. at the arena.

For more information on prices and how to register with CYHA, call Charity Neal at 970-756-2826. For more information on classes, call Matt Sis at 970-629-5168 or visit Craig Youth Hockey Association on Facebook.