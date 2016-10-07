From Pipi's Pasture: It’s October

So now it’s October.

• Here at Pipi’s Pasture the leaves on the poplar trees are turning a gorgeous yellow color, and some of them are already falling to the ground when the wind blows.

• The skunks have gone wherever skunks go around here in the winter; already there’s more cat food left in the pans at night.

• Now it’s dark at my usual summer morning corral routine, and I’m having to wait awhile before going outdoors.

• The mornings are frosty, there’s ice in the garden hoses used to fill water tanks, and just this morning I had to break ice on the water tanks.

• I’m covering the pansies and other flowers in pots on the front porch, especially the prairie flowers, hoping to enjoy them a little longer.

• The pumpkins have been harvested, including the jack-o’-lantern-type and mini pumpkins.

• I picked the last zucchini of the summer, though I did cover a few little ones, with hopes that they might mature.

• Ripening tomatoes line the kitchen windowsill.

• At neighboring ranches and pastures where cattle haven’t been gathered yet, a person might see a bull off by himself, typical of this time of year.

• Cattle are being gathered from summer pastures, and on some ranches calves are being weaned.

• Ranchers are making arrangements for selling calves and lambs.

• Both round and rectangular hay bales of every size are being hauled to ranches with pickup trucks and trailers and semi trucks.

• Ranchers are checking fences at fall pastures.

• Some ranchers are putting up “no hunting” signs.

• People all over the county are doing outside painting and making other repairs, getting ready for winter.

• Whether they’re still on summer pasture or at home on fall pasture, livestock seem to enjoy these last warm, sunny days, soaking up the sun and chewing their cuds.

• Area corrals have been cleaned or are being cleaned.

• Apples and plums have been picked.

• Propane tanks are being filled up in preparation for cold weather.

• The 4-H and FFA members are checking out the perspective market calves for the coming year.

• The houseflies are particularly annoying at this time of year.

• The view of the mountains, with fall colors and a little snow are breathtaking.

• People are raking leaves and cleaning up flowerbeds.

• It’s time to clean out chicken houses and outbuildings.

• The brand inspector is busy.

• Born-on-summer-pasture calves are being branded.

• People are thinking about putting snow tires on their vehicles.

October is here — next step is winter.