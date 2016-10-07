Patti Mosbey: New Zealand to Sand Wash Basin

Her excitement was keen as they approached Sand Wash Basin. This would be the moment her dream would become a reality. Heather has followed the Sand Wash Basin wild horse herd since 2009 from afar. Traveling thousands of miles, enduring a 16-hour plane ride, crossing land and oceans, finally she arrived at a place many locals have yet to venture. Seeing her joy and amazement in a place she had only dreamed of and seen on the internet was very special. Many times she would say, “I feel like I’m in a dream, and think I’ll wake up and this won’t be real.”

Shortly after the 2008 roundup of the Sand Wash wild horses, a blog about the event was created by a local resident and followed up by the first original Sand Wash Facebook page. Around the world in New Zealand, Heather Robson, a fan of horses found herself caught up with interest in the Sand Wash Basin wild horses located in Moffat County. She began a journey of love and passion for our local wild horses that would eventually bring her to a land and country to experience firsthand the wide-open spaces of Sand Wash Basin and the wild and beautiful horses that call it home.

Following the roundup, there were less than 200 horses to be identified and named. That task was the venture of a local resident and a group of friends. Sand Wash Basin’s wild horses would soon become known around the world and travelers would make their way to our area to find their favorites and even become part of the naming process.

Over the years, as interest grew, more information became available to Heather. Contributors offered photos and information and she often Googled and researched to fill in more details. Heather became known to many and soon became the “go to” person for identification of the horses. Her knowledge of the Sand Wash horses was astounding considering she had never seen them in person.

The plan of bringing Heather to Sand Wash was birthed. In September, the dream became her reality. Fans of Sand Wash were fans of Heather as well. A joint effort was pulled together to fund her trip along with her daughter Phoenix. Such excitement for many of us who had formed internet friendships with her, our anticipation to meet her in person and see her joy of experiencing Sand Wash in person grew.

I was honored to host her and Phoenix as guests for a few nights at my camper. From our camp overlooking the Snake River in Sand Wash she witnessed a beautiful bull elk bugling as he moved his harem of cows across the river. The sunrise and sunsets were enjoyed with the howling of coyotes in the distance.

Many people have volunteered to show her Sand Wash as well as other beautiful and interesting places on our area. She has toured Colorado National Monument, Dinosaur National Monument, Fish Creek Falls and Steamboat Springs.



Another successful Sand Wash Adventure to add to my growing list. Over the years I have had the pleasure to share it with many people from all over the country. I have met travelers from foreign lands. I have to say this tops my lists of favorites.



Moffat County holds a special treasure in Sand Wash Basin. Local entities need to understand the economical draw that Sand Wash presents to our locality. Our financial climate is changing and Sand Wash Basin represents a unique opportunity to address new challenges.

Patti Mosbey is a regular visitor to Sand Wash Basin. Photographing and documenting the daily lives of the Sand Wash herd is her passion. For more of her photos and adventures find her on Facebook: Sand Wash Adventures.