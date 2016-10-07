Over a Cup of Coffee: Potato options

I can’t believe that we haven’t dug our potatoes or carrots yet, but that’s one of the jobs for the weekend.

This month I featured Geraldine Coleman’s recipe for “Scalloped Potatoes Supreme.” I haven’t taken the time to make it yet, but I met up with a reader in downtown Craig a few days ago who did make it. She said the potato dish was delicious. I thought it would be.

This week’s column features some more potato options, all of which are very intriguing. I haven’t seen these recipes before, and I intend to try all of them. These recipes are also from Geraldine. Thanks again so much.

Combo Potatoes in Foil

4 medium baking potatoes, pared

¼ cup soft butter or margarine

2 medium mild onions, sliced

Cut each potato crosswise into four slices. Butter between the slices and on top. Reassemble with onion rounds between the slices. Season with salt and dash with pepper. Secure with toothpicks. Wrap each potato in double thickness of foil. Bake one hour at 375 degrees or until done. Open the foil and “snip” parsley over the potato.

Crunch-top Potatoes

1/3 cup butter or margarine

3 or 4 large baking potatoes, pared, cut into ½-inch slices

¾ cup crushed corn flakes

1 ½ cups shredded sharp process cheese

2 teaspoons salt

1 ½ teaspoons paprika

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Melt the butter in a jelly-roll pan in the oven. Add a single layer of the potatoes, turn once in the butter. Mix the remaining ingredients and sprinkle them over the potatoes. Bake half-hour or until done.

Potato Patties

2 cups leftover mashed potatoes

1 slightly-beaten egg

¼ cup chopped onion

To the potatoes add the egg, onion and salt and pepper to taste. Mix well and shape into six patties. Dip in flour. Then brown slowly in butter, about five minutes on each side.

Dutch Potatoes

Chop one small onion. Cook in one tablespoon butter until just tender. Add three medium potatoes, cubed, and two tablespoons chopped parsley. Season. Barely cover with water. Cook until tender.

All recipes courtesy of Courtesy Geraldine Coleman, Craig

I’m looking for recipes. If you have a recipe that you would like to share with readers, call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig 81626.