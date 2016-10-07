Moffat County Homecoming promises good time next week

Moffat County High School hosts its annual Homecoming Week festivities starting Monday.

This year’s theme is “New York, New York,” and many favorite activities will make a return, including dress-up days for MCHS and Craig Middle School, though CMS will host its own separate days.

Back by popular demand Wednesday will be the girls’ Powder Puff Football tournament, as well as the student bonfire Thursday, but the big stuff happens Friday with the parade open to all of Moffat County and a community pep rally following at the Safeway parking lot.

Boys soccer and volleyball teams will host multiple home games throughout the week, and cross country will run a home time trial, while varsity football’s meeting with Steamboat Springs will include a delivery of the game ball by helicopter, halftime show, coronation, golf ball drop to benefit the MCHS girls basketball team and more.

All events take place at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane, unless otherwise noted.

For more information on activities, call 970-824-7036.

2016 Moffat County High School Homecoming Week schedule

Monday

Dress-up days — Workout Day (MCHS); Sports Day (CMS)

4 p.m. Junior varsity football vs. Coal Ridge

Tuesday

Dress-up days — Twin Day (MCHS, CMS)

5 p.m. Boys varsity soccer at Vail Mountain School (Away)

Wednesday

Dress-up days — Tourist Day (MCHS); Pajama Day (CMS)

7 p.m. Girls Powder Puff Football Tournament

Thursday

Dress-up days — Pac-Man/Woman Day (MCHS); Disney/Pixar Day (CMS)

9:40 a.m. MCHS Assembly

4, 6 p.m. Boys varsity and JV soccer vs. Roaring Fork

6:30 p.m. Football players stack wooden pallets

7 p.m. Firemen’s dinner in Room 207

8 to 10 p.m. North parking lot bonfire

Friday

Dress-up days — Blue and White Day (MCHS, CMS)

9:40 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. MCHS float building

Noon CMS early dismissal

1 p.m. Downtown parade, followed by community pep rally at Safeway parking lot

3, 4, 5 p.m. C-Team, JV and varsity volleyball vs. Delta

6 p.m. Football gates open

6:30 p.m. Marching band entrance

6:45 p.m. Presentation of colors and national anthem

6:50 p.m. Game ball delivery by helicopter

6:55 p.m. Coin toss

7 p.m. Varsity football vs. Steamboat Springs; coronation and halftime show with band and cheerleaders; girls basketball golf ball drop follows game

Saturday

8 a.m. Cross country time trials at Loudy-Simpson Park

11 a.m. Boys varsity soccer vs. Grand Valley

1, 2, 3 p.m. C-Team, JV, varsity volleyball vs. Roaring Fork

8 to 11 p.m. Homecoming Dance