Moffat County football crushes Coal Ridge

Two teams enter, one team leaves — it wasn’t quite the Thunderdome, but only one could remain standing undefeated in the 3A Western Slope League.

Moffat County High School improved to 2-0 in conference play, 3-3 on the season Friday with a 28-3 win against Coal Ridge in New Castle.

Both teams opened league play with Sept. 30 road victories, MCHS 36-33 against Roaring Fork and 1-5 Coal Ridge 31-22 against Aspen, Titans now 1-1.

Moffat County High School varsity football vs. Coal Ridge Team — 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final MCHS — 7 14 0 7 28 CRHS — 3 0 0 0 3

Moffat County players set the tone early on and were up on the board with only about 90 seconds elapsed on the game clock, as on the third play of the game, Keenan Hildebrandt connected with Cale Scranton, who went well past the first down and all the way to end zone for 81 yards.

A solid drive by the Titans on their following possession couldn’t close with six points, so they settled for half that with a 33-yard field goal. Bulldogs took it deep into Coal Ridge territory little by little, hoping to score again in the first quarter, but Jacob Morgan redeemed the Titan defense with an interception to close the period.

Coal Ridge’s move to get back in the game didn’t go far as the second quarter began, and following their punt that put the Dogs on their own 33, Hildy burst through with the goal line in mind, not stopping until he got there.

Teams exchanged punts again, and just as the Titans looked to be gaining momentum at midfield, John T Peroulis sacked quarterback Jackson Sargent to slow them down, while Miki Klimper and Chace Marshall kept stifling the offense.

A Titan decision to go for it on 4th and 21 came up well short with a short pass to Jacx Power with about two minutes left, and it was only minutes later when the Bulldogs struck again with a swift drive that ended with Scranton again scoring on the reception, this time from 28, to bring it to 21-3 at halftime.

A determined Coal Ridge came back grittier and looking like they had a week earlier as the Titan defense kept after the Moffat County crew, Dogs doing the exact same, and the result was a completely scoreless third quarter.

Bulldogs had possession and just as quickly lost it in the first play of the fourth quarter as an unsuccessful rush attempt turned into a messy turnover near the 50. Coal Ridge kept at it, despite illegal procedure calls hampering them repeatedly.

The Titans had their best chance to score again when Sargent found Raul Ramirez deep in Moffat County turf on the 37-yard throw, but the Bulldogs would have none of it, holding them off as they got as close as the 4-yard line.

With their backs against the wall, MCHS quickly found themselves on the other side of the field as Kaden Hafey picked up 65 yards on a perfect pitch from Hildy and a timely block by Peroulis.

On a drive that amounted to 98 yards, Hildy closed it with a four-yard run for the last score of the night to put him at an even 150 yards rushing — also throwing for 139 —as Marshall kicked his fourth of four PATs.

And, just in case the Titans got any ideas for a last-second score, Klimper grabbed an interception on a bad throw by Sargent to keep it Bulldog ball at the horn.

Elsewhere in the conference, 4-2 Basalt also jumped to 2-0 WSL with a 48-0 drubbing of 1-5 Aspen according to Colorado Preps, and Roaring Fork took its first win of the season, 34-6, against 0-6 Steamboat Springs, the Sailors next on the schedule as the Dogs move into Homecoming mode.

The possibilities are many against a team that has yet to win this year and also happens to be MCHS’s major rival, but Gille intends to keep things in order as the Dogs ready for the Sailors.

“Homecoming is one of the most unfocused weeks we have, but we’ll make sure our heads are screwed on straight,” he laughed.

