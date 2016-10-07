Lisa Brown: Thanks for supporting Rubber Ducky Race

We couldn’t be happier with our second annual Rubber Ducky Race held on Aug. 27 in Craig. More than 500 rubber ducks bobbed along the Yampa River — that’s 150 more ducks than last year! The success of this important fundraiser for our Hospice program would not be possible without the tremendous support of the Craig community. It was wonderful to see so many families, children and residents and excitedly following the ducks’ journey along the river. This event reflects the heart-felt spirit of Hospice, which cared for 67 patients in Northwest Colorado in 2015 while also providing grief support and other assistance to their families.

Thank you to our race sponsors, volunteers and organizations who helped bring together the many aspects of the Rubber Ducky Race. We are grateful to everyone who bought tickets to support the event. We look forward to another great Rubber Ducky Race next year.

Lisa Brown

CEO Northwest Colorado Health