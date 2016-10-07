Health Briefs: Elevation Healthcare seeks feedback on TMH

Elevation Healthcare has been retained to help The Memorial Hospital at Craig with strategic planning. As part of the process, they are seeking candid feedback, both positive and negative. Responses to an online survey need to be submitted by Oct. 28. All responses will be anonymous and confidential. The survey is available at: https://goo.gl/forms/eIbL92L8NEMrQBzu1.

For more information contact Wes Gipe at Elevation Healthcare by email at wgipe@elevationhc.com or by phone at 937-313-1480.

Drop in flu clinic offered Monday

Northwest Colorado Health is holding a drop-in flu clinic 9 to 11 a.m. this Monday at The Journey at First Baptist Church, 1150 W. Ninth St. A drop-in flu clinic will also be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Maybell Senior Center. Flu and pneumonia shots will be available for adults and children. Costs vary. Please bring Medicare, Medicaid, CHP+ (Child Health Plan Plus) or other insurance card. Low cost options are available to individuals who do not have insurance. Cash and checks will be accepted. Flu shots also are available by appointment. Call 970-824-8233. For a schedule of upcoming flu clinics, visit www.northwestcoloradohealth.org/flu.

Hayden Library holds Alzheimer’s event Oct. 19

Join us and get answers to your questions about memory loss and the potential impact of a healthy lifestyle on your risk for Alzheimer's. Alzheimer's Association Colorado Chapter is presenting "Know the 10 Signs of Alzheimer's: Early Detection Matters" from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Hayden Public Library 201 E. Jefferson Ave. For more information or to register, please call 970-472-9798 or email mbrown2@alz.org.

Say Boo to the Flu events will be held Oct. 25 and Oct. 27

Northwest Colorado Health will host Say Boo to the Flu clinics 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 25 at Boys and Girls Club of Craig, 1324 E. Highway 40 and 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at Craig's Northwest Colorado Health, 745 Russell Street. Flu and pneumonia shots will be available for all ages. Children will receive a new book when they get their flu shot. Please bring Medicaid, CHP+ or other insurance card. Low cost options are available for individuals who don’t have insurance. Cash and checks will be accepted. A full schedule of upcoming flu clinics is available at northwestcoloradohealth.org/flu. Flu shots also are available by appointment. Call 970-824-8233.

Yellow fever vaccine shortage

The yellow fever vaccine, recommended or required for travel to some international destinations, is in short supply. Anyone planning travel to a yellow fever risk area should contact the travel clinic at Northwest Colorado Health to verify the vaccine is available. If possible, travelers should do this at least five weeks prior to departure. Call 970-871-7328. A list of all Colorado clinics providing the yellow fever vaccine is available at colorado.gov/cdphe/international-travel.

Naloxone, reverses opioid overdoes, is available over the counter in Colorado

Colorado drug overdose deaths are increasing dramatically. The life-saving drug naloxone can reverse overdoses of opioids and heroin. It's now available at some Colorado pharmacies — including City Market pharmacies in both Steamboat and Craig — without a prescription. Costs vary.

Free eye exams for infants

Infants should have their first eye exam at 6 months. InfantSEE provides free eye assessments to babies six to 12 months old. Several optometrists, Eye Care Specialties, in Steamboat and Craig participate in this program. For more information and to make an appointment call Eye Care Specialties at 970-824-3488.

MSHA issues a call to safety

Eight fatalities and more than 1,100 nonfatal accidents have occurred in the nation’s coal mines with eight near-fatal accidents occurring in Colorado, since October 2015. The most common outcomes of the injuries were to the back, shoulders, knees and fingers. The most common causes of near fatal accidents were attributed to powered haulage, electrical and machinery classifications. Therefore, the Mine Safety and Health Administration is issuing a call to safety to coal miners working in underground and surface mines around the country and reminds miners to “stop and take a breath” before proceeding with the next task at hand.