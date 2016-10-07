Fitness Tip: Squats keep legs strong

By Craig Daily Press Staff Report

Friday, October 7, 2016

If you’re looking for a way to build muscle in your legs try doing squats each week.

According to beautyandtips.com, squats also help with blood circulation and decreases cellulite.

Additionally, “squats help you to remove waste from the body. The muscular action of the squat exercise improves the flow of fluids in your body and eases the passing of waste through your bowels, so it helps to keep you regular too,” stated the website.

If you’re a skier or snowboarder, squats also help build strength for snow sports.

