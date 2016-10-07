Education Briefs: Community meeting to learn more about CNCC trip to Italy Wednesday

Colorado Northwestern Community Collage has run an international trip for students and community members almost every year since 2000. This year participants on the trip will travel to Italy. A community informational meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 at CNCC. For more information contact David Johnson at 970-824-1120.

Moffat County Homecoming Parade Friday

The 2016 homecoming theme is “New York, New York.” Assembly begins at noon at the City Park with the parade from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 16. Entry forms and fees must be paid in the first or second floor office at Moffat County High School. Fee is $25 for all entries. Contact Brian Powell at 970-826-6574 for more information and an application for parade entries.

College in Colorado hosts annual College Application Month in October

Students are encouraged to use CollegeInColorado.org for college application prep and to participate in prize giveaways.

College In Colorado, a division of the Colorado Department of Higher Education, will again host College Application Month during the month of October. The goal of College Application Month is to encourage every graduating high school senior to apply to college with the help of the resources available on CollegeInColorado.org.

Daily activities from Sept. 26 through Nov. 6 help guide students and parents through the process and as an incentive for students participating in College Application Month, College In Colorado is giving away weekly prizes that include laptops, $500 scholarships and College Go Packs with first year college essentials.

Educators are also encouraged to get involved in College Application Month for their own chance to win a $250 IKEA gift card.

To learn more about College Application Month, visit http://www.ciccollegeappmonth.org/.

Moffat County Libraries hold pumpkin contest again this year

Decorate your pumpkin, gourd or squash and bring it to the Moffat County Library for the Annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest. All ages are encouraged to participate in this fun event. Be creative, but please keep it family friendly and NO carvings. Entries can be dropped off Oct. 17 to 31. All pumpkins must be picked up by noon Nov. 1. Any remaining entries will be discarded.