Beauty Tip: Tea tree oil and all its benefits

Have you ever used tea tree oil to fight acne or fingernail fungus? Did you even know that tea tree oil was used for such remedies?

As a matter of fact, tea tree oil helps with a number of issues.

According to WebMD.com, the oil helps with “lice, scabies, athlete's foot and ringworm. It is also used topically as a local antiseptic for cuts and abrasions, for burns, insect bites and stings, boils, vaginal infections, recurrent herpes labialis, toothache, infections of the mouth and nose, sore throat, and for ear infections.”