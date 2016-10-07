All suspects in Mesa County shooting in custody

Authorities believe they have apprehended all the suspects in a Mesa County shooting that injured three people Wednesday and led to warnings of potentially dangerous hitchhikers along the Interstate 70 corridor Thursday morning.

Law enforcement arrested two suspects at 9:35 a.m. after several residents reported seeing several men attempting to hitchhike on Colorado 65 and I-70, according to a press release from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. Message boards along I-70, including in Garfield County, warned motorists not to pick up hitchhikers and call 911 if they observed suspicious activity.

The two suspects were not armed at the time of their arrest. Originally, the sheriff’s office believed it was looking for three suspects. The most recent update Thursday afternoon did not address a third potential suspect and only referred to the two men in custody.

Names and mugshots of the suspects in custody were being withheld because witness interviews still needed to be conducted, the sheriff’s office stated in the press release. Additionally, court documents were under seal by court order.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Wednesday at a home in Molina, a small unincorporated community near Collbran in Mesa County.

The three male gunshot victims, who are believed to be Mesa County residents between the ages of 30 and 70, traveled to two different locations to seek help, according to the sheriff’s office. They were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital. The sheriff’s office did not provide information on the victims’ condition.

The motive of the shooting is still under investigation.