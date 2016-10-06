Weekend Roundup: Spin, run, ride and more during weekend

The crispness of the fall season only lasts for as long as Mother Nature allows before Old Man Winter drops by Northwest Colorado, so get out there and appreciate it this weekend!

Evening entertainment

Cassidy’s Bar and Lounge will have a month’s worth of weekend entertainment on the schedule as part of their October Fest celebration for ages 21 and older.

Dual performances by Donovan Lee kick off the festivities that will also include Jon E. Booth next week and a Halloween spectacular at the end of the month.

When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Cassidy’s Bar and Lounge at Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13

Cost: No cover charge

For more information: Call 970-824-4000

Spin a good yarn

Yampa Valley Fiberworks has been spending the week in a massive international competition called Spinzilla, a battle royale to see which team from across the globe can spin the most yarn. Demonstrations at surprise locations around Moffat County have been taking place, and Saturday sees them at Museum of Northwest Colorado.

Come watch and learn about the art of working with fiber and maybe pick up a whole new hobby!

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Museum of Northwest Colorado, 590 Yampa Ave.

Cost: Free

For more information: 970-824-9568

Go for the glow

The third annual Glow Run 5K hosted by The Memorial Hospital will light up the night Saturday as runners take to a course weaving around TMH and Colorado Northwestern Community College.

Break out a costume, join a team and don’t forget your glow sticks as you drop by for some good exercise and a party to follow. Proceeds benefit TMH Foundation and Moffat County Cancer Society.

When: Registration starts at 5:45, race at 6:45 p.m.

Where: Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 W. Ninth St.

Cost: $25 for adults, $15 for kids, $10 for Girls on the Run participants

For more information: Call 970-826-9411 or visit thememorialhospital.com/community

Falling for fun

Bring the whole family for plenty of activities all day Saturday during the Steamboat Fall Festival.

The day includes a pumpkin patch, sack races, hay rides, pony rides, food by Skull Creek Greek Food Truck and other vendors, a pie-eating contest, face painting and plenty more throughout the day.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Howelsen Hill Rodeo Grounds, 401 Howelsen Parkway, Steamboat Springs

Cost: Free admission, some events may include fee

For more information: Call 970-367-7673

Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.