Silly costumes that glow in the dark are part of the fun at the annual fun run/walk put on by The Memorial Hospital at Craig's to raise awareness and funds for The Moffat County Cancer Society and The Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Jennifer Riley, TMH/Courtesy

Silly costumes that glow in the dark are part of the fun at the annual fun run/walk put on by The Memorial Hospital at Craig's to raise awareness and funds for The Moffat County Cancer Society and The Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Silly costumes set the scene at the annual TMH glow walk/run happening in Craig Saturday

Raising awareness and funds in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month is serious business at this silly annual event

By Sasha Nelson

Thursday, October 6, 2016

Advertisement

Craig — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and The Memorial Hospital puts a fun spin on the serious topic with its annual Glow Walk/Run where participants dress in silly costumes, wear glow sticks and dance to live music.

photo

Photo by Andy Bockelman

Terri Jourgensen shows off headwear made to look like a pair of breasts squished into graham cracker mammography machine for a mammogram and is one example of the hilarious costumes displayed during the annual glow run.

The 5K glow walk/run raises funds for Moffat County Cancer Society and The Memorial Hospital Foundation. The route starts at Colorado Northwestern Community College and goes up to TMH and back down to CNCC. Prizes and a celebration take place at the end of the event.

Tutus and tatas, worn by women and men, have been spectator favorites during past glow events.

photo

Jennifer Riley, TMH/Courtesy

Tutus and tatas were themes of the costumes for this team participating in the annual 5K glow run/walk where silliness is encouraged.

Terri Jourgensen, a registered nurse at TMH Northwest Colorado Orthopedic and Total Joint Center organizes a team each year that is known for silly costumes.

“We are going to be the Pink Yinks (this year) and will have pink drinks. We all go out and have a good, healthy fun time,” said Lynne Nauman who is part of Jourgensen’s team and a patient representative at the center.

Costumes, the bright neon colors and social media all play a role in attracting participants to make themed run/walks successful.

photo

Jennifer Riley, TMH/Courtesy

Families, friends and co-workers create inventive costumed teams for the annual glow run happening Saturday.

“In a society driven by visual imagery, these wow-factor photos and videos are contributing to more and more participants registering for themed running events,” said Running USA, a non-profit with a mission to advance and grow the running industry, in a 2014 report about non-traditional races.

The same report notes that these events are less about racing and more about socializing with a fun and healthy activity.

Sharing selfies from the event provides a simple way to raise awareness with the emphasis on fun, making such events welcoming for first time runners and walkers.

Adventure mom blogger Nedra McDaniel has a few tips for first time glow runners that include:

• Wear white or neon clothing to maximize the glow.

• Find extra glow accessories at the local dollar store.

• Have a plan to meet somewhere in case the group splits up during the race.

• Find costume ideas on Pintrest and Facebook.

• Have fun.

Pre-registration is encouraged and is open now. Form a team, or enter as an individual.

To register visit http://www.thememorialhospital.com/community

Those who register early may pick-up race packets from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Memorial Hospital.

photo

Jennifer Riley, TMH/Courtesy

Participants of all ages gather in costumes to run or walk in the annual 5K event that ends with prizes, a post celebration and more.

The race is Saturday with race day registration at 5:30 p.m. at CNCC. The event starts at 6:45 p.m.

Entry is $25 for adults, $15 for students and $10 for Girls on the Run participants. T-shirts are $10 apiece.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or follow her on Twitter @CDP_Education.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement