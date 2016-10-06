Silly costumes set the scene at the annual TMH glow walk/run happening in Craig Saturday

— October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and The Memorial Hospital puts a fun spin on the serious topic with its annual Glow Walk/Run where participants dress in silly costumes, wear glow sticks and dance to live music.

The 5K glow walk/run raises funds for Moffat County Cancer Society and The Memorial Hospital Foundation. The route starts at Colorado Northwestern Community College and goes up to TMH and back down to CNCC. Prizes and a celebration take place at the end of the event.

Tutus and tatas, worn by women and men, have been spectator favorites during past glow events.

Terri Jourgensen, a registered nurse at TMH Northwest Colorado Orthopedic and Total Joint Center organizes a team each year that is known for silly costumes.

“We are going to be the Pink Yinks (this year) and will have pink drinks. We all go out and have a good, healthy fun time,” said Lynne Nauman who is part of Jourgensen’s team and a patient representative at the center.

Costumes, the bright neon colors and social media all play a role in attracting participants to make themed run/walks successful.

“In a society driven by visual imagery, these wow-factor photos and videos are contributing to more and more participants registering for themed running events,” said Running USA, a non-profit with a mission to advance and grow the running industry, in a 2014 report about non-traditional races.

The same report notes that these events are less about racing and more about socializing with a fun and healthy activity.

Sharing selfies from the event provides a simple way to raise awareness with the emphasis on fun, making such events welcoming for first time runners and walkers.

Adventure mom blogger Nedra McDaniel has a few tips for first time glow runners that include:

• Wear white or neon clothing to maximize the glow.

• Find extra glow accessories at the local dollar store.

• Have a plan to meet somewhere in case the group splits up during the race.

• Find costume ideas on Pintrest and Facebook.

• Have fun.

Pre-registration is encouraged and is open now. Form a team, or enter as an individual.

To register visit http://www.thememorialhospital.com/community

Those who register early may pick-up race packets from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Memorial Hospital.

The race is Saturday with race day registration at 5:30 p.m. at CNCC. The event starts at 6:45 p.m.

Entry is $25 for adults, $15 for students and $10 for Girls on the Run participants. T-shirts are $10 apiece.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or follow her on Twitter @CDP_Education.