On the record for Moffat County on Oct. 6

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, Sept. 27

In the 2700 block of West Highway 40, an officer took a report of damage to the rear fender of a vehicle.

In the 2400 block of East Victory Way, code enforcement left a written warning for weeds and junk.

In the 500 block of McCoy Avenue, code enforcement left a written warning for trash and junk.

In the 1000 block of Van Dorn Drive, code enforcement left a written warning for weeds.

In the 300 block of Birch Street, officers responded to a civil issue and arrested one man for allegedly violating a restraining order and bond conditions.

In the 2200 block of Jeffcoat Drive, officers took a report of a theft of a wallet from an unlocked vehicle.

At East Seventh Street and Ashley Road, an officer conducted a traffic stop after observing careless driving and arrested one man for alleged possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia and driving without insurance on a restricted license.

In the 2000 block of West Victory Way, an officer took a report of theft and credit card fraud.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

In the 600 block of Tucker Street, code enforcement red-tagged a maroon Subaru.

In the 700 block of Taylor Street, code enforcement gave a verbal warning for weeds and junk.

In the 400 block of East Fourth Street, code enforcement left a written warning for junk and trash.

In the 1000 block of East Seventh Street, an officer recovered miscellaneous ammunition.

In the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers issued a trespassing warning.

In the 1100 block of East Victory Way, an officer conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle with broken taillights and arrested one man on charges of driving under the influence.

Thursday, Sept. 29

In the 2400 block of West Third Street, code enforcement issued an administrative warning for weeds.

In the 600 block of Tucker Street, code enforcement left a written warning for junk.

Friday, Sept. 30

In the 500 block of Yampa Avenue, officers took a report of a burglary at a business.

In the 1600 block of Victory Way, an officer took a report of theft of a hand-carved wooden letter “B” and a digital organizer. One female was cited in relation to the theft.

In the 000 block of East Seventh Street, code enforcement red-tagged a Jeep and a Plymouth.

In the 500 block of McCoy Avenue, an officer took a report of a dog bite.

Saturday, Oct. 1

In the 200 block of West 12th Street, officers responded to a disturbance and arrested one man for alleged first-degree trespassing, harassment and criminal mischief.

In the 1000 block of East Seventh Street, officers took a report of a vehicle accident involving property damage.

Sunday, Oct. 2

In the 500 block of West Victory Way, an officer took a report of a hit-and-run vehicle crash.

In the 900 block of West First Street, officers arrested on female on a warrant and a charge of false reporting.

Monday, Oct. 3

In the 300 block alley of Rose and Washington Street, an officer arrested one man on charges of false reporting to authorities and obstructing police.

In the 300 block of Washington Street, officers responded to a report of stolen gasoline from three vehicles. One of the vehicles was also damaged.

In the 500 block of East Third Street, an officer conducted a traffic stop after observing a broken headlamp and arrested one man on a warrant as well as charges of possession of a controlled substance and violating a restraining order.

Moffat County Jail

Monday, Sept. 26

Steven Francis Soos, 24, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Robin Janine Vonbargen, 53, of Dinosaur, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a failure to appear warrant out of Rio Blanco County.

Cynthia Lynn Doolin, 57, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failing to comply with probation.

Robert Henry Wieland, 36, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Cynthia Lynn Overton, 54, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for alleged theft.

Stefene Lyn Sisson, 40, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, driving with a restricted license, driving without insurance, careless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Autumn Hope Taylor, 25, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

Kelly Nicole Bays, 22, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold.

Aaron Russel Cantrell, 32, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly violating bond conditions and a restraining order.

Michelle Marie Favorel, 56, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence for the fourth time.

Camilo Jesus Alarcon-Bustos, 37, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a failure to appear warrant.