Moffat County representatives for Club 20 selected

Club 20, a public policy group made up of individuals, businesses and local governments representing the Western Slope, held and information session and elected a Moffat County representative on Wednesday.

Craig Mayor Ray Beck was selected by the Club 20 county caucus to continue his service as Moffat County’s representative on the 22-county board that determines the organization’s stances on public policy.

Craig City Councilmember John Ponikvar will serve as the county’s first alternate and Jeff Comstock, Moffat County Natural Resources Department director, is the second alternate. Terms last two years.

Beck said the three will collaborate to represent the county’s interests when Club 20 has its biannual board meeting to discuss policy.

“Before I vote, I’ll always look over to them,” Beck said.

Beck said his responsibility as voting member of the Club 20 board is to represent Craig and Moffat County’s best interests regarding public policy.

“As an elected official, it helps me to stay engaged and make better and more informed decisions,” Beck said.