Moffat County High School's Tiffany Hildebrandt gets a solid spike during the Lady Bulldogs' Thursday home game against Meeker. The varsity group lost three sets to Meeker, 25-18, 25-16 and 25-18.

Photo by Andy Bockelman

Meeker, Moffat County volleyball mix it up Thursday

High school falls to Meeker; middle school ready for districts after Baggs games

By Andy Bockelman

Thursday, October 6, 2016

Near and far, Moffat County volleyball has been keeping busy this week.

The Moffat County High School varsity team went 3-0 in a Thursday night loss to visiting Meeker, with the Lady Cowboys winning the non-conference game 25-18, 25-16 and 25-18.

Photo by Andy Bockelman

Moffat County High School's Emma Samuelson, left, and Mattie Jo Duzik pose beneath their poster likenesses in the MCHS gym. The two were honored as part of Senior Night festivities before the varsity volleyball game Thursday against Meeker.

Photo by Andy Bockelman

Craig Middle School's Halle Hamilton readies to serve during the Bulldogs' Thursday game against Baggs, Wyoming. The seventh-graders won two sets against the Rattlers, and CMS teams will play in Meeker this weekend for the district tournament.

2016 Moffat County High School volleyball season

Time(s), Date(s) — Opponent/Event, Home/Away; Varsity Score, Win/Loss
  • 4:30, 5:30, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25Steamboat Springs, Away; 3-0, Loss
  • 4, 5, 6 p.m. Aug. 30West Grand, Home; 3-0, Loss
  • TBD, Sept. 2Mancos at Rangely Tournament, Away; 2-0, Win
  • TBD, Sept. 2Soroco at Rangely Tournament, Away; 2-1, Win
  • TBD, Sept. 3Hotchkiss at Rangely Tournament, Away; 2-1, Loss
  • TBD, Sept. 3Rangely at Rangely Tournament, Away; 2-0, Win
  • 4:30, 5:30, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6Roaring Fork, Away; 3-1, Loss
  • 4, 5, 6 p.m. Sept. 9Cedaredge, Away; 3-0, Loss
  • 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. Sept. 17Coal Ridge, Away; 3-0, Loss
  • 4, 5, 6 p.m. Sept. 22Grand Valley, Home; 3-0, Loss
  • 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon Sept. 24Basalt, Away; 3-0, Loss
  • 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m. Sept. 24Basalt, Away; 3-2, Win
  • 4:30, 5:30, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27Rifle, Away; 3-1, Loss
  • 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. Oct. 1Olathe, Away; 3-2, Win
  • 4:30, 5:30, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4Aspen, Away; 3-1, Loss
  • 5, 6 7 p.m. Oct. 6Meeker, Home; 3-0, Loss
  • 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. Oct. 8 — Gunnison, Away
  • 3, 4, 5, p.m. Oct. 14 — Delta, Home
  • 1, 2, 3 p.m. Oct. 15 — Roaring Fork, Away
  • 4, 5, 6 p.m. Oct. 17 — Steamboat Springs, Home
  • 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. Oct. 24 — Cedaredge, Home
  • 5, 6 p.m. Oct. 25 — Grand Junction Central, Home
  • 4:30, 5:30, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27 — Aspen, Away

    • Each set saw some close moments, especially the first, though 11-3 Meeker’s tendency to alternate between full-force hits sent to the back line and close-up, delicate finishes at the net took them a long way.

    The sweep was an example of quality play without quite the needed intensity, said Moffat County coach Erin Knez.

    “We played good, but we didn’t raise the bar where it needed to be,” she said.

    Earlier in the week saw a 3-1 defeat in Aspen, which Knez said was the right kind of energy for the Lady Dogs following a Saturday 3-2 win in Olathe against a Pirate squad that desperately wanted a victory in the Western Slope League.

    The Meeker game also served as Senior Night to honor the Bulldogs’ two upperclassmen: Mattie Jo Duzik and Emma Samuelson.

    This weekend, MCHS, 5-11 overall and 2-6 3A WSL, travels to Gunnison.

    The same day, Craig Middle School volleyball teams hosted their final home games as Little nake River Valley met the Bulldogs.

    While eighth-grade A- and B-Teams each went 2-0 against the bunch from Baggs, Wyoming, seventh-grade snaked the youngest group of Rattlers, on the winning end of 25-10 and 25-6 tallies.

    The CMS teams will wrap their season this weekend in Meeker at the district tournament.

    With an 8-1 record, only having lost to Rawlins, Wyoming, seventh-grade coach Bre Ford feels confident about taking a title in the tourney.

    “I think we have a really good shot,” she said with a smile.

    Contact Andy Bockelman at 970-875-1793 or abockelman@CraigDailyPress.com or follow him on Twitter @CDP_Sports.

