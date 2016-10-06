Meeker, Moffat County volleyball mix it up Thursday

Near and far, Moffat County volleyball has been keeping busy this week.

The Moffat County High School varsity team went 3-0 in a Thursday night loss to visiting Meeker, with the Lady Cowboys winning the non-conference game 25-18, 25-16 and 25-18.

Each set saw some close moments, especially the first, though 11-3 Meeker’s tendency to alternate between full-force hits sent to the back line and close-up, delicate finishes at the net took them a long way.

The sweep was an example of quality play without quite the needed intensity, said Moffat County coach Erin Knez.

“We played good, but we didn’t raise the bar where it needed to be,” she said.

Earlier in the week saw a 3-1 defeat in Aspen, which Knez said was the right kind of energy for the Lady Dogs following a Saturday 3-2 win in Olathe against a Pirate squad that desperately wanted a victory in the Western Slope League.

The Meeker game also served as Senior Night to honor the Bulldogs’ two upperclassmen: Mattie Jo Duzik and Emma Samuelson.

This weekend, MCHS, 5-11 overall and 2-6 3A WSL, travels to Gunnison.

The same day, Craig Middle School volleyball teams hosted their final home games as Little nake River Valley met the Bulldogs.

While eighth-grade A- and B-Teams each went 2-0 against the bunch from Baggs, Wyoming, seventh-grade snaked the youngest group of Rattlers, on the winning end of 25-10 and 25-6 tallies.

The CMS teams will wrap their season this weekend in Meeker at the district tournament.

With an 8-1 record, only having lost to Rawlins, Wyoming, seventh-grade coach Bre Ford feels confident about taking a title in the tourney.

“I think we have a really good shot,” she said with a smile.

Contact Andy Bockelman at 970-875-1793 or abockelman@CraigDailyPress.com or follow him on Twitter @CDP_Sports.