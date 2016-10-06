Fuel stolen from vehicles in Craig

Two automobiles and an all-terrain vehicle were a little low on fuel after a suspected syphoning on Saturday, according to local law enforcement.

The incident occurred in the 1200 block of Washington Street and was reported to authorities after the owner of the vehicles noticed that his fuel gauges were low, Craig Police Department Commander Bill Leonard said.

“That would be the assumption that it was probably syphoned out,” Leonard said. “There’s nothing specific. The person who reported it just said he had certain levels of gas in the tanks and then when he checked it later the gas was completely gone.”

The two vehicles involved were a Jeep Cherokee and a Ford truck. The Jeep’s fuel door was also damaged.

Leonard said there is currently no suspect but the culprit could face charges of theft and criminal mischief.