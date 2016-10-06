Boys & Girls Club of Craig receives $1K donation from Charter Communications

— Wendy Moser, senior manager of government relations for Charter Communications, presented a $1,000 check to Boys & Girls Club of Craig last week during the Sept. 27 City Council meeting.

“At Charter, we truly see ourselves as community partners in the cities where we work and live. We are fortunate to be able to support organizations that, in turn, support the community,” said Moser. “The Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Colorado in Craig are a perfect example of that.”

In addition to presenting the donation, while in Craig, Moser took the opportunity to provide information about broadband communications to the City Council and give out beach balls that were also part of the gift to the club.

Of the club Moser said “we believe in their mission to enable and inspire young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens and are proud to recognize their efforts.”

On hand to accept the check and beach balls was Dana Duran who is the executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Northwest Colorado.

“The grant will support the after school program to help ensure that it is accessible to all kids,” Duran said. “We serve 100 kids per day and more than 750 per year.”

Parents are invited to learn more about the club later this month at “It’s Electric,” an open house that will run from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 27 at the club located at 1324 East Highway 40 in Craig.

“Community support is vital to the overall success of the club,” Duran said.

