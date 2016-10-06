BLM seeks input on routes in Northwest Colorado

The Bureau of Land Management is continuing to seek public input in its inventorying of routes in a portion of Northwest Colorado between Craig and Meeker up to the Wyoming border, according to a news release.

As a part of the multi-year effort to evaluate trials and roads in the Travel Management Area 2, the Little Snake Field Office needs public comment before finalizing a plan.

The area being inventoried consists of more than 1,300 miles of routes across approximately 370,000 acres in the Powder Wash, Big Gulch, Seven Mile and Great Divide areas.

Upon completing the inventory, the field office will conduct an environmental assessment, which is anticipated to be release in February 2017, to determine how to manage the routes. That process will provide opportunities for public comment as well, according to a BLM news release.

The BLM requests that comments be submitted by Nov. 6. Maps are available for viewing online at http://www.blm.gov/co/st/en/fo/lsfo.html or at the Little Snake Field Office, 455 Emerson Street, Craig.

To submit a comment, email blm_co_lsfo_web@blm.gov or mail to Dario Archuleta, 455 Emerson Street, Craig, CO 81625.