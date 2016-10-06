2 shooting suspects near Molina in custody

MOLINA, Colorado – The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has two suspects in custody who were involved in a shooting Wednesday night in Molina, according to a news release.

Three people were hurt in the shooting that happened just after 10 p.m. in Molina.

The victims went to two different locations to call for help, one in Molina, and one in Collbran. They were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital and their conditions are not available at this time, stated the news release.

Molina is roughly 135 miles southwest of Craig.

The two suspects were taken into custody Thursday morning.

After a long search they were taken into custody at about 9:30 a.m. on mountainous terrain near Highway 65 and I-70 by the Roller Dam.

I-70 eastbound was shutdown while they were apprehended. It is now open.

This is still an ongoing active investigation.

Trevaun Jzhonta Faison, 23, was last seen in the Molina and Collbran area on foot late Wednesday night with possibly two other men.

The men were considered armed and dangerous.

An emergency notification went out to area residents asking them to stay inside and lock their doors and keep an eye out for the three suspects.