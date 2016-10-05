Senior housing in Craig evacuated after fire scare

Residents at one of Craig’s senior living communities had a small scare Wednesday after a tenant accidentally left a plastic cutting board on the burner, according to fire officials.

“A resident (in Sunset Meadows I) left the cutting board on the stove and turned the stove on. That’s it. No fire… it just melted it a little bit,” said Craig Fire/Rescue Fire Chief KC Hume. “She was going to heat some water, and inadvertently turned on the wrong burner.”

The cutting board was sitting on the burner that she turned on.

Smoke from the melting cutting board prompted the fire alarm to sound, and the building was partially evacuated.

“It was just smoke was in the hallway and we just evacuated the building,” said Shawnna Muhme, executive director of Moffat County Housing Authority.



No one was injured and residents were promptly let back into the building after fire officials deemed the building safe.

Muhme said that at Sunset Meadows I and II residents do a fire drill twice a year to prepare for such incidents.