Craig police officer accused of child abuse pleas not guilty

A former Craig Police Department officer accused of child abuse entered a plea of not guilty on Wednesday.

Tracy Reneau, 30, of Craig, is scheduled for a jury trial in Routt County Court on Dec. 8 and 9, according to court documents.

Reneau was charged with child abuse and third-degree assault, both misdemeanors, on Aug. 17 after she allegedly caused injury to her stepchild in July.

Craig Police Department Chief Walt Vanatta said Reneau was placed on administrative leave when he learned of an investigation into suspected child abuse on Aug. 2.

Reneau is no longer employed by Craig Police Department.