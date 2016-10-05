Craig Daily Press office temporarily closes due to electrical issues — business resumes remotely

An electrical transformer shorted out at the Craig Daily Press Wednesday afternoon, leaving the news organization without power.

It’s not yet known how long it will take to repair the electrical issues, and the office will be closed Thursday and Friday until the problem is fixed.

Staff will be working remotely to meet community needs.

Those wanting to contact newspaper representatives can still send emails and call the office, as employees will be checking messages and answering emails.

Those wishing to contact reporters should email news@CraigDailyPress.com. Those wanting to communicate with the design and advertising staff can email Publisher Renee Campbell at rcampbell@CraigDailyPress.com or Advertising Manager Sheli Steele at ssteele@CraigDailyPress.com.

The Craig Daily Press apologizes for the inconvenience.