Craig briefs: CLUB 20 meets in Craig noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday

CLUB 20 members will host a 2016 Moffat County Caucus that takes place from noon to 1:30 p.m. today at Colorado Northwestern Community College in Room 175.

Members will elect their county representatives to serve on the CLUB 20 Board of Directors for the 2016 to 2018 term.

Before the County Caucus, CLUB 20 will hold an informational meeting. This meeting is open to the public. For additional information, visit club20.org or contact CLUB 20 at 970-242-3264 or admin@club20.org.