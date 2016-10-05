Business in downtown Craig burglarized

The owners of the Embroidery Shoppe in downtown Craig discovered that $1,500 in cash was missing from the store’s register on Friday morning, according to local law enforcement.

Craig Police Department Commander Bill Leonard said the owners reported the suspected burglary Friday morning after discovering the missing money.

There was no sign of forced entry into the building but $1,500 in cash was absent from the business’ cash drawer, Leonard said.

The incident is still under investigation and Leonard said he could not divulge any details that might impede apprehending a suspect.

“It’s still open,” he said.

Leonard said the fact that there was no forced entry makes the incident more difficult to investigate.

“You have to speculate how they entered,” he said. “Was the door accidentally left unlocked? Did this person have a key? Did somebody take it while the business was open? There are all those other options.”

The burglary is not indicative of a trend, Leonard said.

“I don’t think we’ve had any other similar burglaries in the last couple of weeks,” he said.

The owners of the Embroidery Shoppe declined to comment on the burglary.