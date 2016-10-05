Boomer gets a bust on Rabbit Ears Pass

— Boomer, the K9 that works with the Routt County Sheriff's Office, is being credited with removing nearly 16 grams of suspected heroin from the streets Tuesday.

Boomer joined the Sheriff's Office in April 2015 and has racked up several heroin arrests during his tenure.

Tuesday's bust comes after Sheriff Garrett Wiggins presented his budget to the Routt County Board of Commissioners. One of the things Wiggins has requested is an additional K9 unit to help reduce the supply of heroin coming into Northwest Colorado. The cost for the second K9 would be $38,000.

Ronal W. Selbach, of Craig, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of felony unlawful possession with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, not having an attached license plate and for weaving.

Deputies and Colorado State Patrol troopers began searching U.S. Highway 40 in the area of Rabbit Ears Pass on Tuesday afternoon after a driver called to report that a Chevrolet pickup was being driven all over the road, crossing over lines and had almost struck another vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit.

At U.S. 40 and Timbers Preserve Drive, a trooper stopped the truck and talked with Selbach about the way he was driving. While this happened, Deputy Ed Hendricks deployed Boomer, who started to sniff around the vehicle. Boomer indicated he smelled narcotics, according to the affidavit.

Selbach was searched, and deputies found a straw with a brown residue and two light-brown rocks, according to the affidavit. Initial tests showed it was heroin with a weight of 15.4 grams.

Inside a piece of tin foil, deputies found .5 grams of a tar-like substance that also tested positive as heroin, according to the affidavit.

Deputies determined the amount of heroin found was consistent with distribution.

According to the affidavit, Selbach told deputies he did not know what the substances were, and he claimed to have found them at an apartment complex in Craig.

