Prevent house fires in Craig with these safety reminders

— As temperatures drop and heaters get turned on, it’s time to prevent house fires with a few simple precautions and regular maintenance.

The National Fire Protection Association estimates that seven people in the U.S. die from home fires each year.

As the season changes it’s important to check and inspect fireplaces, pellet stoves, furnaces and to know what to avoid when using space heaters to prevent fires.

The association provides educational resources including the following tips for heating homes safely:

• Have heating equipment and chimneys inspected and cleaned at least once a year.

• Keep flammable items at least 3 feet away from heat sources.

• When using portable heaters use one with an automatic shut-off to prevent over heating.

• Turn portable heaters off when leaving a room or before going to sleep.

• Use the right kind of fuel.

• Ashes should be cool before placing them into a covered metal container and they should be kept a safe distance from buildings.

“If a fire starts in your home, you may have just two minutes to escape,” the American Red Cross website said.

Reducing hazards, ensuring fire alarms are working and having an escape plan are all steps that should be taken so that in the event of a fire lives are saved, recommends the Red Cross.

“We encourage home owners to check their smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and any other emergency alert equipment each spring and fall,” said Moffat County Sheriff K.C. Hume.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or follow her on Twitter @CDP_Education.