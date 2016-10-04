On the record for Oct. 4

Craig Police Department

Friday, Sept. 23

In the 800 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person.

In the 2300 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of theft. One man was arrested for allegedly shoplifting power tools.

Saturday, Sept. 24

In the 400 block of Yampa Avenue, officers were called to the scene of a disturbance.

At East 10th Street and Washington Street, officers received a report of suspicious activity and one man was arrested on a warrant for violation of a restraining order and bond conditions.

At West Ninth Street and Moffat County Road 7, an officer conducted a traffic stop on vehicle without proper tags and arrested one man on a warrant for allegedly driving under restraint.

Sunday, Sept. 25

In the 1100 block of West Victory Way, an officer took a report of a stolen bicycle.

In the 1100 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of theft and arrested one man on suspicion of attempting to steal a cellphone and stealing phone charger and handkerchief. The man was also allegedly in possession of heroin.

In the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers cited a man for trespassing.

In the 200 block of West Victory Way, officers arrested one man on two failure to appear warrants and a failure two comply warrant.

Monday, Sept. 26

In the 2400 block of West Victory Way, officers arrested a man on warrant for failure to comply.

In the 200 block of West Victory Way, an officer arrested one woman on a warrant for prohibited use of a weapon.

In the 600 block of Green Street, code enforcement gave a verbal warning for weeds.

In the 2300 block of West First Street, an officer recovered a lost license plate.

In the 1200 block of Washington Street, officers found a glass pipe and methamphetamine.

Moffat County Jail

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Charlie Dean Brown, 41, of Pueblo, was booked into Moffat County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault and obstructing a telephone.

William Elden Davis Jr., 46, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of harassment, domestic violence and menacing.

Connie Fay Earle, 43, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on suspicion of theft and three warrants out of Gunnison County for failing to appear in court.

Fernando Rojas, 37, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for alleged third-degree assault and domestic violence.

Dale Matthew Waite, 53, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on suspicion of third-degree assault.

Josue Israel Henriquez-Joya, 23, of Basalt, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold for immigration services.

George Lamar Moss, 36, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Elvis Jeffrey, 52, of Dinosaur, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a failure to comply warrant.

Fernando Rojas, 37, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly violating parole.

Janis Caitlin Harper, 24, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve 10 days for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Mercedez Marlene Fitzpatrick, 20, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on suspicion of violating a restraining order.

Kevin Chavez Aragon, 18, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve five days.

Aaron Russel Cantrell, 32, of Craig was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of violating a restraining order, harassment and domestic violence.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Chantel Marie Searle, 24, of Littleton, was booked into Moffat County Jail warrant for failing to appear in court.

Erik Josue Liera, 23, of Downey, California, was booked into Moffat County Jail on suspicion of violating a restraining order, second-degree kidnapping and domestic violence.

Jethro Adam Ferguson, 42, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly possessing a scheduled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Marty Warby, 25, of Rifle, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a parole hold.

Friday, Sept. 23

Gordon Dane Burch, 56, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on suspicion of theft.

Trever Lane Omsbree, 24, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for alleged unlawful possession of heroin; unlawful possession of methamphetamine; unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing or sale of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Harry Floyd Hamm, 44, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

Andrew Maneotis III, 27, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold for Correctional Alternative Placement Services.

William Bryan Meehl, 26, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly violating bond conditions and a restraining order.

Edward Canby Wheeler, 41, of Steamboat Springs, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a failure to appear warrant.

Sunday, Sept. 25

Sergio Raymond Garcia, 26, of Montrose, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a failure to comply warrant.

Elisha Garduno, 37, of Englewood, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly driving drunk, speeding a failing to present insurance.

Monday, Sept. 26

Ethan Tyrel Robinson, 25, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft.

Beaux Russell Turner, 25, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failing to comply with a court order.