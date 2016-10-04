Patrick Mosbey: Liberals aren’t open minded

To the editor:

A few weeks ago I wrote a letter to the editor expressing my “opinion” regarding the recent trend sweeping the nation about the flag and the national anthem. I’m sure that you who read my letter know that I am a conservative, my world view is conservative. I am not bothered that not everyone shares my views, I am, however, saddened by the general lack of “tolerance” to the conservative position by the left. It is not good enough that everyone tolerates their views on social issues; they must agree and they want anyone who doesn’t agree to be punished. They are constantly working to make “their views” the rule of law.

The “left” refer to themselves as “liberal” when actually this is a contradiction in terms. If you look up the definition you would find something like this: “Open minded, open to opinions and ideas, tolerant…” oh and I love this one: “Favoring or permitting freedom of action, especially with respect to matters of personal belief or expression.” It seems that this “tolerance” only applies to “ideas” and “beliefs” that agree with their own. All others are condemned as “hateful” and “bigoted.” Liberals are anything but “tolerant,” they are not “open-minded,” they do not permit a free expression of ideas or opinions.

It seems that our country is becoming more polarized with each election cycle. There (sadly) is no longer any “middle-ground.” We are in the middle of the presidential debates, but I am afraid they no longer serve any real purpose. The country has already made up their minds how they will vote. In days gone by, we needed these debates to discern the “differences” between two viable candidates. Now the gulf between the two parties is so wide you need a telescope to locate them. I bear the curse of being just old enough to remember how it used to be… ah, if we could only turn back the clock to “Andy Griffith” and “Leave it to Beaver.” Life was much simpler then — the world was much simpler then. Children could still safely walk to school and play under the street light after dark. The family was the underpinning of our communities, and the church was in the center. I am grieved that our children and grandchildren will only know the “broken America…”

Patrick Mosbey

Craig