New leadership needed for Craig Girl Scouts

Local Girl Scouts are on the lookout for new leadership.

The Craig Girl Scout troop is in need of a new adult volunteer adviser if they are to continue their operation, according to a news release from Girl Scouts of Colorado.

“We’d hate to have girls that want to continue but can’t, due to lack of adult leadership,” stated Hilary McGilton, Western Slope Recruitment Specialist, in the release. “This troop is filled with middle school-aged girls, some of which have said they would like to continue. Continuing in Girl Scouts as they get older means girls will be able to have scholarship opportunities for college, deeper involvement with community projects and the ability to earn highest level awards.”

Requirements for troop leaders are an hour per weekly troop meeting and about an hour of planning time. Leaders can be male or female and having a child in the troop is not necessary.

Experience with scout organizations is not a prerequisite, as training and mentorship are provided.

About 1,200 girls annually participate in Girl Scouts from the Western Slope.

For more information on volunteering, contact Hilary McGilton at 970-628-8007 or hilary.mcgilton@gscolorado.org.