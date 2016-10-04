Michelle Balleck: Elect to make an informed vote

It seems the presidential campaigns are on everyone’s minds. And while the state and national elections are surely important for Colorado’s and America’s collective future, I’m asking you to focus your attention closer to home.

Our local elected officials make decisions that directly affect our community’s economy, decisions that we feel in our everyday lives. We need to pay particular interest to whom we are electing to important city, town, county and special district offices as we continue in a time period of economic uncertainty for our energy industry.

This fall, we will vote on two Moffat County Commission seats. In District 1, it’s among incumbent, unaffiliated candidate John Kinkaid, Republican Don Cook and write-in candidate Andrea Camp. In District 2, Republican Ray Beck is running unopposed.

Take the time to speak with these candidates, and learn where they stand on the issues that matter to you. Attend candidate forums — I hear KRAI/55 Country is planning one for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at Centennial Mall — to hear from them directly. Think carefully about who will represent your values and priorities for our future. Then, exercise your right to vote.

Here are a few questions to get your wheels turning about how to start a conversation about economic development with candidates, as well as with currently seated elected officials.

• What is your vision for our community’s economic future?

• What areas do you see as our community’s greatest opportunities for economic growth?

• What economic challenges face our community, and how do you plan to address them?

• How familiar are you with our community’s economic development organization and staff?



• What are your expectations for economic development and how will you help our community reach those goals? Have you discussed these ideas with the economic development staff and board of directors?

• How do you see Moffat County working within the regional economy and with regional partners on economic projects?

• How should regulatory concerns be addressed to make our community business-friendly?

As you are educating yourself about the issues and the candidates, don’t forget to confirm that you are registered to vote. Ballots will be mailed to voters on Oct. 17 and need to be returned to the Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way, by Nov. 8. Be sure you’re informed, and please participate – your vote truly does matter.

For more information on the election and to learn about the issues on this year’s ballot, visit the Moffat County Clerk and Recorder’s election site at www.colorado.gov/pacific/moffatcounty/elections-11 or call 970-824-9120.

Michelle Balleck is the executive director of Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership and Marianna Raftopoulos Business Success Center. She can be reached at (970) 620-4370 or director@cmedp.com.