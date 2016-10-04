Fantasy Sports Fix: Massive Week 4 performances

Week 4 in fantasy football was pretty interesting. Some lesser known and lesser owned players were putting in work, a couple big name quarterbacks suffered concussions, and Julio Jones and Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons entered the history books with massive performances.

For owners of the two, Week 4 was most likely one of the most epic days of their fantasy football career. Ryan threw for an incredible 503 yards and ended the day with 35 points in standard scoring leagues. 300 of those yards went to star receiver Jones, who scored 36 fantasy points. Owners of Ryan who are looking for help in other areas could look to trade him right now while he's at his peak and could get a top running back or receiver in return.

There were even several little owned players coming through for big weeks. Ravens running back Terrance West toted the rock 21 times for 113 yards and one end zone score. The Rams also produced a top performer in receiver Brian Quick, who found the end zone for the third time in two weeks. Brian Hoyer, Bears backup to Jay Cutler, had a second straight 300-yard passing game with two touchdowns. All three of these guys are worthy adds in most leagues and could have some value going forward.

Cam Newton was drafted very high this year after being the top quarterback in 2015, but it's safe to say that he hasn't totally come through for fantasy purposes thus far. To make things worse, he left in the fourth quarter of last week's contest against the Falcons with an apparent concussion. It's unclear if he'll be available for week 5's Monday night tilt with Tampa Bay. If you're a Cam Newton owner, you might be interested in his backup, Derek Anderson.

Okay, let's take a look at players available on the waiver wire who could help your team this week.

Terrance West, running back, Baltimore Ravens

His workload has increased every week this season, and there's no sign of slowing down. The Ravens clearly trust him so the work should continue.

Michael Thomas, wide receiver, New Orleans Saints

He's averaging five receptions per game so far, and he's clearly a part of the Saints offense. Drew Brees has also been looking his way in the end zone as he's caught two touchdowns the last two weeks.

Hunter Henry, tight end, San Diego Chargers

He's owned in just 30 percent of leagues right now, but he is the Chargers’ best option at tight end. He'll continue to see targets in the upcoming weeks.

Dontrelle Inman, wide receiver, San Diego Chargers

Inman has led the team in wide receiver snaps in each of the first four weeks and quarterback Philip Rivers should keep targeting him.

C.J. Spiller, running back, Seattle Seahawks

While Thomas Rawls is out with his injury, he could see some value out of the backfield with his ability to catch the ball.

That's it for this week. I'll see you next week with more news and picks.