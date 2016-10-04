To the editor: Thank you to customers

To the editor:

Thank you so very much for all the good wishes, cards and gifts from all my special customers. The years I have “spoiled all of you” have been a blast. I am so blessed to have been your “Checker of Choice” at City Market. Thank you all for being great customers.

My City Market Family — past and present:

Oh my what great times we have had. Lots of laughs and shared sorrows. I will miss a lot of great co-workers.

And all the very special little people who make me smile and wave as they come into City Market with their parents. I will very much miss watching all of you grow up.

How can I make it through another Wednesday without hearing “City Market Employee’s What Day Is It?” Hump Day Jim — Gotcha.

My 35-year chapter at City Market has ended. But I’m guessing life will give me more great adventures to come.

Remember my laugh — smile and thank you.

Pass it on to someone who needs it.

The Retired Checker: Linda Potter

Craig