Craig Sports Briefs for Oct. 5, 2016: Moffat County soccer burned by Coal Ridge, Saturday game moved

Moffat County High School boys varsity soccer’s played in New Castle Tuesday, falling, 5-0, to Coal Ridge, leaving the Bulldogs 5-5 overall and 3-2 in the 3A Western Slope League.

With some crucial players out of the rotation either because of injury or ineligibility, coach Harry Tripp said the group was limited in what they could do against the Titans.

“They possessed the ball, they passed, and we had good passes, but we had some mental mistakes,” he said.

This Saturday’s home game against Roaring Fork has been moved to 4 p.m. Oct. 13 at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane, due to a schedule conflict with officials.

As part of Homecoming Week, the team will also play on the road Oct. 11 against Vail Mountain and will host Grand Valley Oct. 15.

Having three games in five days will be tough, but Tripp believes if there’s any week for it, it’s this next one.

“It’s Homecoming, so they’ll be pumped, they’ll be ready,” he said.

Craig Middle School sunk by Sailors

Craig Middle School football teams traveled to Steamboat Springs Saturday for a pair of rematches with their Highway 40 rivals.

Eighth-graders improved on a 44-0 defeat two weeks ago but still fell, 28-0, to go 2-5 for this season. The score remained the same between the seventh-grade teams, but this time the Sailors were on the winning side of a 6-0 finish against the Bulldogs, now 3-4.

“We were dealing with some key injuries and illnesses that forced us to shuffle players around, but I am very happy with the way they played,” said coach Ben Egger.

The CMS football teams will finish the season this weekend in Rifle.

Moffat County shooting teams aim for points

As part of the Orion National Air Rifle League, Bears Ears Sportsman Club’s youth shooting program split in two virtual meets with competitors across the country.

A match that wound up being uncontested by American Legion Post 157, of Reva, Virginia, saw local shooters score a 602 to move to third in the Junior Rifle Club Elite Division with a 3-P team that included Eli Ellis — leading with a 195 — Forrest Siminoe, Donovan Converse and Abigail Martinez in the prone, standing and kneeling shooting positions.

In the Junior Rifle Club Distinguished Division, Moffat County shooters’ 970 score narrowly lost to the 1007 achieved by Santa Clara Valley Rifle Club of San Jose, California. Shooters compete with 40 shots in the standing position, with Angela Hill — whose 323 total led points in each individual round on either side — Joey Gates, Gabrielle Ellis and Mackenzie Schneider-Ott competing for Moffat County.

The Elite team will next compete against Midland Young Guns from Midland, Texas, and the Distinguished group, currently sixth in the league, will face off against fellow Colorado team Arvada Rifle and Pistol Club from Golden.

The league’s regular season will run through mid-November, followed by a tournament.

For more information on the league, including complete standings, visit http://www.orionscoringsystem.com/AirRifleLeague.