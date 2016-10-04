Craig prepares for pumpkin fun in October

It’s fall, y’all!

A few groups in Craig are welcoming the change in seasons with community activities involving the fall staple — pumpkins.

From Oct. 17 to Halloween day, folks of all ages can take pumpkins or gourds to Moffat County Library’s Craig branch, located at 570 Green Street, during business hours to paint them. The library asks that there be no carving, and that the pumpkin paintings be kept “family-friendly” so that they don’t scare youngsters. Once finished, the “pumpkin artists” will leave their pumpkins at the library to be judged.

The library’s business hours are 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays; and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays.

At 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Center of Craig, Parks & Recreation will be hosting a pumpkin carving event for the community. Kids aged 3 and older are welcome and parent supervision is required.

There will be games with prizes, and snacks and drinks will be provided. The younger children will be dressing up, painting and adding stickers to their pumpkins, while the older children will be allowed to carve their pumpkins, said Recreation Supervisor Ryan Dennison.

The admission fee will be $10, and those who want to register can do so at the Parks & Recreation office, 300 W. Fourth St., or at www.ci.craig.co.us.

At 9 a.m. Oct. 22, Homemaker Furnishings, with the help of Anthony Shepherd and family, and Red and Linda Cortner, is going to be hosting a free pumpkin patch at Homemaker Furnishings, 468 Ranney Street.

“Bring the kids down to get a free pumpkin. This is Homemaker Furnishings’ way of saying thank you to the community,” Shepherd said.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 23, Wyman Living History Museum will also have a pumpkin patch, along with a hay maze, wagon rides, a pumpkin painting booth, a scarecrow making booth, food, a kids’ train and a horses baling hay demonstration. Admission is free, pumpkin pricing varies by size and food prices vary.

Downtown Business Association will have a pumpkin carving and decorating contest Oct. 31 during the Trick-or-Treat Street event. Contestants should take their carved pumpkins to Community Budget Center, 555 Yampa Ave., to be judged.

Judging will begin at 4 p.m., and there will be prizes for winners. For more information on the contest, contact Karen Brown at 970-824-7898.