Craig golfers sink multiple honors

The year is winding down for Yampa Valley Golf Course, but the fall weeks of the golf season have been ones to remember.

The YVGC Men’s Club recently won the two-day regional Yampa Cup for the first time since 2011. The yearly competition between the Craig group and their Steamboat Springs counterparts was as fierce as ever, starting with Sept. 24’s opening round at The Steamboat Golf Club.

With about two dozen Craig players in the first day playing a two-man best ball, Steamboat won, 9-3, in match play to set up a tough latter round back at YVGC. The following Sunday saw fortune and the climate smile on the Craig crew, however, as they finished with a tally of 19.5 to Steamboat’s 16.5 to win the event.

“Finally, finally, we won it!” said Pete Heuer enthusiastically.

Heuer, the Men’s Club secretary-treasurer, who has played in about 15 Yampa Cups, said it couldn’t have happened without some great all-around play.

“We’re always behind the eight-ball going into the second day, but everybody played really good Sunday and everyone should be really proud,” he said. “We finally got that thing back. Hopefully we have it for a couple more years.”

Among the men who competed in the Yampa Cup was Dan Brown, who had a separate honor only a week earlier as the winner of the Men’s Club Championships Sept. 17 and 18.

Brown took his fifth title with scores of 77 and 71 in a field of about 40.

“I just came out wanting to play like I knew I could play, and that’s what I was able to do,” he said.

The Women’s Club event was the same weekend, with Amanda Back retaining her championship from 2015, though her low 80s scores weren’t ones she was thrilled to shoot.

However, she was more than happy this past Sunday during YVGC’s Broncos Bash, a four-person scramble she won with husband Jason and friends Shane and Sandy Camilletti with a team total 61.

“We won that, the Broncos won (against Tampa Bay) and (the United States) won the Ryder Cup, so I was really happy that day,” she laughed.

YVGC has a tentative closing date of Nov. 13 and will stay open as long as weather allows. A Men’s Club event, Superintendent’s Revenge, takes place this Thursday, while the final TGIF event of the year is Oct. 14, a two-person best ball called Hunter’s Special.

