Moffat County Commissioner candidate forum set for Oct. 12

Moffat County voters have an opportunity to get informed before casting their ballots in November at the 2016 Election Forum.

Hosted by the Craig Daily Press and KRAI/55 Country, the event takes place at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Centennial Mall outside of KRAI.

"The Craig Daily Press is thrilled to offer the election forum again this year along side KRAI," said Daily Press Editor Noelle Leavitt Riley. "The forum is an opportunity for community members to hear from the candidates to better understand who they want in office."

The forum will provide candidates for the District 1 and District 2 seats on Board of Moffat County Commissioners with an opportunity to present their positions to voters.

In District 1, it’s a race between incumbent, unaffiliated candidate John Kinkaid, Republican Don Cook and write-in candidate Republican Andrea Camp. Current Craig Mayor Ray Beck is running unopposed in District 2.

If you are unable to attend the event in person, you can tune in on the radio at KRAI 102.3 or 55 Country 93.7.