Craig man allegedly attempts to recover misplaced heroin, gets busted

A Craig man was arrested Sept. 23 after allegedly attempting to recover a package of drugs that had been dropped by his girlfriend at the north Kum & Go in Craig.

Trever Lane Ormsbee, 24, thought he was meeting up with someone who intended to return 2.1 grams of misplaced heroin, but law enforcement officers were waiting for him instead.

Craig Police Department Commander Jerry DeLong said the case was a bit out of the ordinary.

“Most people when they lose things of that nature don’t normally try to get them back… to the extent that he did try to get the heroin back,” DeLong said.

According to an arrest affidavit, a clerk at the store witnessed a woman kneeling in the aisle near the checkout counter around 12:30 a.m. on Sept 23. Once the woman left the business, the clerk found a small Ziploc bag containing “three black, hard, round, rock-like objects” in the area the woman had been kneeling. No other patrons had been observed in the aisle.

About 20 minutes later, a man — later identified as Ormsbee — entered the store after checking the parking lot with a flashlight and began to “frantically” check the isle and floor of the business, the clerk told police.

Ormsbee allegedly told the clerk that his girlfriend had dropped something and it was worth about $400.

“The male stated that if someone found it, he would probably go to jail,” the affidavit stated.

Before leaving, the man told the clerk his name was “TRE” and gave a phone number to contact him if someone found the item he was searching for.

When Craig Police Department officers arrived at the Kum & Go, they collected the baggie from the clerk. The bag contained three black rocks, which tested positive for heroin, with a total weight of 2.1 grams, according to the arrest affidavit.

An officer proceeded to contact Ormsbee by phone and informed him he had what his girlfriend had dropped at the store. Ormsbee began asking for the heroin back.

“Ormsbee stated that is how he feeds his family and if he did not get it back he would lose everything, his house and family” the affidavit stated. “Ormsbee further added that if he did not get it back he was dead….”

In return for the heroin, which he told the officer was worth $200, Ormsbee offered $75 cash or a $600 BMX bike that his child no longer used, according to the affidavit.

The officer arranged to meet up with Ormsbee, who originally wanted to meet at the north end of City Park.

“I did not show at the time he wanted, and I informed him I would meet him on the north side of Craig Middle School near the baseball field,” the affidavit stated.

Ormsbee allegedly inquired about the meeting place stating, “OK, why a school? You realize that’s a bigger charge[?]”

At this point, the officer arranging the bust told Ormsbee to “stop f---ing with me.” To which Ormsbee replied, “Why would I f--- with you? You have my life in your hands, dude,” according to the arrest affidavit.

While walking to the parking lot on the north side of Craig Middle School near the ball field, Ormsbee was allegedly observed by a Moffat County Sheriff’s Deputy using his cell phone at the same time the CPD officer was receiving texts.

Officers contacted Ormsbee on the west side of Yampa Avenue across from the middle school and found his appearance matched a description given by the Kum & Go clerk.

After being placed under arrest, Ormsbee was found to be in possession of a glass pipe, which later tested positive for methamphetamine, five small square foil pieces — alleged to be used for smoking heroin — a cell phone, a cigarette lighter and a single dollar bill.

Ormsbee faces allegations of unlawful possession of heroin; unlawful possession of methamphetamine; unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing or sale of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Although the bust was set up near Craig Middle School, the additional charge for being in proximity to school would have been applied regardless, DeLong said.

“With it being at the north Kum & Go, it’s close enough to the middle school anyways,” he said.

Ormsbee has been released from Moffat County Jail on a $2,000 bond and is scheduled appear in court Moffat County Court at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

