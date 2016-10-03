Craig briefs: Coffee and a Newspaper to explore election

Join publisher Renee Campbell and Editor Noelle Leavitt Riley at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct, 5 for a discussion about November’s election, including Amendment 69, the cigarette tax and right to die ballot initiatives. The Moffat County Commissioner race and presidential election also will be discussed.

National Newspaper Week gets underway

This year marks the 76th anniversary of National Newspaper Week, which runs through Saturday, Oct. 8. The annual observance celebrates and emphasizes the impact of newspapers to communities large and small.

Applications accepted for private land hunts

Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Miller Creek Ranch in Meeker are offering big-game hunters an opportunity to apply for a limited number of private property elk and mule deer hunts in certain hunting seasons during the fall, according to a news release from CPW.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is accepting applications until the Oct. 7 deadline. The hunts are open to all eligible hunters; however, preference will be given to youth and military veterans who apply. There is no cost associated with the application.

Interested hunters must submit their application by 5 p.m., Friday to Colorado Parks and Wildlife — Meeker Office, attn: Bailey Franklin/Miller Creek Ranch Hunts, PO Box 1181, Meeker 81641

The application can be found at the CPW website, or visit cpw.state.co.us/documents/hunting/2016-mcr-special-tpublic-hunt-app.pdf.

Love Inc. needs used coats from community

Love Inc. is collecting gently used coats for distribution in October, November and December. Those who would like to donate, drop coats off at Calvary Baptist and Love Inc. The collection box for Love Inc. is in the entryway located at 656 School St.

CDOT launches drive to encourage seat belt use

For driving safety in Colorado, 2015 was a bad year, with a nearly 12 percent spike in traffic fatalities, according to a news release. CDOT statistics show that 2016 isn’t much better.

As of Sept. 20, there had been 423 traffic fatalities across the state. Last year at this time, there had been 415.

Of this year’s total, 147 people were not wearing seat belts. To illustrate the danger posed by not buckling up — and the gravity of the situation — stencils representing those 147 victims of unbuckled crashes have been painted on the sidewalks surrounding Civic Center Park. Each stencil carries the message: “Be a Survivor. Buckle Up.”

CDOT increased public education and community outreach this summer on seat belt use through the Beware of the Beltless campaign. The campaign focused on the often unknown fact that not wearing a seat belt poses a risk to others in the vehicle, not just the unbuckled occupant. In the event of a crash, an unbelted occupant can act as a projectile and cause serious or even fatal harm to other occupants.