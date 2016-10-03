Advocates in Craig hopes to raise domestic violence awareness

During a one-minute moment of silence outside the Moffat County Courthouse Monday afternoon, purple balloons represented a tragic reality.

As the crowd stood in silence, one balloon was released every nine seconds — illustrating the fact that every nine seconds a woman is battered or abused.

“That means every minute, seven women are abused,” Tamara Curtis, director of Advocates Crisis Support Services in Craig said. “If you look how many were abused in an hour that would be 400 and if you look at one day that would be 10,000 women who are abused.”

While the balloons drifted away, Curtis asked the crowd to think about how the Craig and Moffat County community can prevent domestic violence.

The event was Advocate’s kickoff for its Domestic Violence Awareness Month campaign called Take a Stand.

All month, Advocates will be teaching the community about the far-reaching affects of domestic violence and asking people to get involved through education and outreach.

“That’s how you take a stand really, by just educating and informing because once people are educated then they have a conscious,” Curtis said.

This is the second year Advocates has organized Take a Stand for the month of the October and 2016’s focus is the affects of domestic violence on children.

Mayor Ray Beck gave a speech at the event discussing the social costs of domestic violence and the litany of negative consequences children who are exposed to it suffer, including numerous physical and mental ailments.

Beck said domestic abuse is a community-wide problem that requires a community-wide solution.

“This is a community-wide problem and we need to develop a culture that helps fight domestic violence with support from the community, family and friends that will show those who are victims that they have a place to turn,” he said.

Advocates will host additional events this month including a conference with guest speaker Dr. Debra Wingfield — author, researcher and conference educator on domestic violence — 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 18 at the Clarion Inn & Suites.

For more information visit Advocates on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/acsscraig/info/?tab=page_info

Domestic violence can be reported to the 24-hour hotline by dialing 970-824-2400.

Contact Patrick Kelly at 970-875-1795 or pkelly@CraigDailyPress.com or follow him on Twitter @M_PKelly.