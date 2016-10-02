Craig's Scott Burke fondly remembered by family

— Hunters found Craig man Scott Burke Friday afternoon, in his blue and white Ford Bronco. He did not appear to have been in an accident and was found west of Lands End Road, at a site between Palisade and Whitewater in Mesa County.

The place where Scott Burke was found is a location for traditional family camping trips according to his daughter Tasha Burke.

The cause and manner of his death is still under investigation pending toxicology results, said Megan Terlecky, public information officer for Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

Scott Burke was 43 years old, a single father who lived in Craig and had full custody of his two youngest sons Mason, age 17 who is a student at Moffat County High School and Colton age, 11 who is a student at Craig Middle School, according to Tasha Burke.

“He was the best dad and grandpa ever. He loved to do outdoor stuff and loved his kids. He was at every sport and every event. He loved shooting and fishing and four-wheeling,” she said.

Scott Burke was declared missing after he did not return home Sept. 24 following a shooting trip in Mesa County.

After an extensive air and ground search by Mesa County Sherriff’s Office, Civil Air Patrol, Bureau of Land Management, the family and volunteers, including people from Craig, the search was temporarily suspended Sept. 27.

“Twelve ATVs were out and we had a little group with another six to eight vehicles,” Tasha Burke said. “We appreciate everyone’s efforts.”

The location where Scott was discovered was far removed from where his family had expected him to be located and while the cause of Burke’s death is uncertain for now, and the news release from the coroner’s office states, “there is nothing suspicious at this time.”

A toxicology screening and report will follow but could take as much as six weeks.

Burke worked at Colorado West, a bottled drinking water and ice supply company in Craig.

Scott Burke’s two youngest sons, Colton and Mason will stay in Craig with their aunt to finish school though the family is still working out all of the details, according to Tasha Burke.

Initially, there was some confusion and family were locked out of Scott Burke's rental; however, that issue has been resolved.

“The property manager is working with us to ensure that the children have what they need and that his belongings are stored for now and returned to the family,” Tasha Burke said.

In addition to Colton, Mason and Tasha, Scott Burke leaves behind another daughter, a third son, two granddaughters, a grandson, and his sister and mother.

The family is planning services to be held in the Grand Junction area.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or follow her on Twitter @CDP_Education.