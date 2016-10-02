Craig Sports Briefs for Oct. 3, 2016: Light up the night with TMH Glow Run

The Memorial Hospital hosts the third annual Glow Run 5K this Saturday.

Registration starts at 5:30 p.m. at Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 W. Ninth St., with the race beginning at 6:45 p.m.

The course loops around CNCC and The Memorial Hospital. Entry is $25 for adults, $15 for students and $10 for Girls on the Run participants. T-shirts are $10 apiece.

Costumes and glow sticks are encouraged, and the race will be followed by music, food and other activities.

Proceeds benefit Moffat County Cancer Society and TMH Foundation.

For more information, call 970-824-9411 or visit thememorialhospital.com/community.

School basketball meetings Monday, Wednesday

Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School will both host meetings for participants in hoops programs this week.

CMS boys basketball coaches Justin Folley and Forrest Watson will meet with potential players and parents at 6 p.m. Monday in the CMS auditorium. Practices will follow Oct. 10.

The MCHS boys team will meet with returning and new players at lunchtime Monday in Room 101. MCHS girls can attend a meeting during lunch Wednesday.

For more information about CMS basketball, call 970-824-3289. For more on MCHS, call 970-824-7036.

Win big in Daily Press Fan of the Week Contest

Do you attend every single Bulldog sporting event? Now is your chance to earn some bragging rights as well as other prizes as part of the Craig Daily Press Fan of the Week Contest.

Each week, the newspaper will run a crowd photo from a local sporting event and highlight one of the spectators. Watch for the ad to run Wednesdays to see if your loyalty to the blue and white has paid off, and come by the Daily Press office at 466 Yampa Ave. if you’re the lucky winner.

For more information, call 970-875-1782.