Business Buzz: Craig residents asked to take broadband survey

The Moffat County Broadband Planning Team is asking community members to complete a survey of their current internet speed and usage and hopes for future access.

The survey will help the team to develop strategies to improve infrastructure in Moffat County communities so that residents and business owners will have access to high-speed internet.

The team’s local funding partners include Tri-State Generation and Transmission, Colorado Northwestern Community College, The Memorial Hospital, Yampa Valley Electric Association and Danner Communications,

The survey — which has separate questions for residential and commcerial users — takes less than 10 minutes to complete and can be found by visiting www.cmedp.com and clicking on the “Broadband” icon in the bottom right-hand corner on the home page.

For more information or for a paper survey, call Audrey Danner at 970-321-2021.

Galaxy restaurant in Craig closes... again

The Galaxy, an Asian restaurant located at 524 Yampa Ave., closed its doors again in the middle of last week after some uncertainty over its future the last couple of months.

A sign posted on the front door reads: “Dear Customers: Due to lease contract over we decide to close the Galaxy. Sorry for inconvenient.”

The restaurant had reopened on Sept. 2 after a month-long closure due to a family health issue, according to Rita Li, who was operating the restaurant for owners Shenghui and Lucy He.

At the beginning of September, Li said she was unsure of the restaurant’s long-term future due to the owners’ family’s health concerns.

The long-term future of the restaurant is uncertain, Li said, depending on the family’s health following delivery next month.

Loves Love You More contest underway for Craig shoppers

The Downtown Business Association launched its Locals Love You More contest Saturday.

The contest is a way for local businesses to appreciate their customers, who save their receipts between Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. For every $250 spent, documented with receipts from participating businesses, shoppers get an entry into a drawing to win one of two $250 spree dollar prizes. Spree dollars can be spent at nearly any business in Craig.

This round of the contest includes 50 businesses, the most the contest has ever featured, said Kandee Dilldine, owner of KS Kreations. Businesses can still sign up to participate with a $50 fee.

For a list of participating businesses and contest rules, visit KS Kreations, 523 Yampa Ave., The Kitchen Shop of Craig, 557 Yampa Ave., or Downtown Books, Coffee and Gifts, 543 Yampa Ave.

For more information about the Locals Love You More contest, call Dilldine at 824-2151 or Karen Brown at 824-7898.

Kmart in Craig set to close Dec. 11

Sears Holdings, the company that owns Sears and Kmart announced the closure of 60 stores system-wide including the Kmart in Craig, according to store manager David Ross.

The closure will impact about 30 employees.

In the short-term the store will be hiring help for anticipated liquidation sales. No further information was available at this time.

Late income taxes are due Oct. 17

Taxpayers who did not submit their income tax return by the April deadline are reminded that the extension due date for Colorado’s 2015 income tax filing is Monday, Oct. 17, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Revenue.

There is no form required to ask for an extension. Taxpayers have six months from the April due date, which is Oct. 17, to file electronically or on paper. Those who are expecting an income tax refund may file on or before Oct. 17. The extension applies only to filing the tax return — the extension does not apply to any money owed to the state.

What if I owe tax?

If you took advantage of the extension and tax is due, you must have paid at least 90 percent of the tax owed by the April deadline to avoid penalty charges. Those who owe tax and paid less than the required 90 percent of the amount due on or before the April deadline will be charged interest and penalty on the unpaid balance. If the payment was 90 percent or more of the amount owed, the department charges interest but no penalty as long as the 2015 income tax return and balance owed are submitted by the Oct. 17 extension deadline. Payments that are mailed must be postmarked by the Oct. 17 deadline.



How do I file?

Complete the paper Colorado Form 104 and appropriate schedules first. Then enter the information into Revenue Online and submit your return. Filing through Revenue Online is free. Visit Revenue Online at www.Colorado.gov/RevenueOnline and click on “File a Return” under Quick Links. You do not need a Login ID and password to file an individual return. Select the year you wish to file and submit the tax information. If you owe taxes, you can pay by credit card, e-check or electronic funds transfer.

The system will calculate the total tax owed, plus interest and penalty. You may choose the amount you wish to pay and you will be billed for the remaining amount due. Or, use a tax professional or tax software of your choice.

If you cannot file electronically, complete the Colorado Form 104 return and appropriate schedules. Include your payment by check if you owe. The Colorado Form 104 booklet is available atwww.Colorado.gov/Tax by selecting “Individual Income Tax” in the Instructions/Forms section.

What are the interest and penalty rates if I owe?

The interest rate this year is 3 percent on tax owed (6 percent if not paid within 30 days of billing). Penalty is 5 percent of the balance due for the first month past the April 18 deadline, then an additional 0.5 percent for each month thereafter, up to a maximum of 12 percent.

Find out more about filing and paying taxes in Colorado at www.Colorado.gov/Tax.

Dad’s Cookhouse in Craig is now open for breakfast on weekends

Dad's Cookhouse is now serving breakfast at 6 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, contact Matt Johnson at 970-701-3400.