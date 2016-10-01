Cross country stays on pace for Moffat County home meet

Northwest Colorado residents were on a good path Saturday morning at Loudy-Simpson Park.

Multiple running events overtook the premises as the Bulldog Invitational hosted by Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School brought in multiple area schools. Friends of Moffat County Education’s Leaf Cruncher 5K and One-Mile Fun began the day with a fundraiser race along the same course that would be used later in the day.

Chilly morning air heated up quickly, as evidenced by the vapor that rose from the Loudy-Simpson pond as runners took their marks.

“The fog just looked so pretty,” said FMCE member Amy Jones.

The turnout for the Leaf Cruncher was a little lower than other FMCE running events have been — largely due to regular high school and middle school runners having another engagement that day — but about 50 striders of all ages crossed the finish line.

Angela Wooden said she enjoyed the entire race but especially coming in about one step ahead of friend Jeremy Browning.

She and her family ran multiple 5K events in Craig this summer.

“Watching my boys run and enjoy it,” Angela said of what she likes most about the experience, particularly when her sons outrun her. “I’m really proud of them because I never did that when I was their age.”

Angela’s son, Grady Wooden, took the award for fastest boy 10 and younger, while Essie Counts was the top young girl. Jayden Overton-Linsacum and Steven Walls had the best results for ages 11 to 18, and the swiftest adults were Wendy Thorvaldson and Chad Backsen.

Backsen was the first to finish out of everyone at 18 minutes, 11 seconds, his first official 5K in some time despite plenty of practice time as the CMS head coach.

“They’re my training partners, but it’s fun to actually get to run a course myself,” he said.

Middle school runners took off next for a 3K course, with Sydney Thorvaldson, of Rawlins, Wyoming, taking the top girls time and best overall time, while Craig’s Wyatt Mortenson was the top male runner.

Emma Jones finished fourth for the best CMS girls time.

“At the beginning, I think I just got a leap on the start, and the rest just went really good for me,” she said.

CMS boys finished first as a team, with Bulldog girls second behind Rawlins, and Coltyn Terry, Carter Behrman, Noah Mortenson, Isaac Vallem, Jaden DeGraff, Ian Trevenen, Forrest Siminoe, Evan Allen, Kadin Hume, Tommy Driggs, Rylie Felten, Breeana Meats, Shaylee Patterson, Raine Harrell, Mackenzi Telford, Tate Severson, Alexis Jones, Tiana Nichols, Alayna Behrman, Paris James and Aspen Trevathan all contributed.

CMS will next compete Friday in Delta.

High school girls were next, with Moffat County fielding a small team with several unable to make the home event. Hayden’s Makenna Knez finished in sixth, followed closely by Liberty Hippely and Madysen Cramer in seventh and eighth, respectively. Allison Villard and Abby Bohne were 13th and 14th.

Knez said there is a friendly rivalry between herself, Hippely and Cramer to be the one in front, and it has changed week to week.

“We’re all so close together that it could be anybody’s game any week,” she said.

Steamboat Springs’ Winter Boese took first in the girls race, her second first-place finish this season. Even as the only girl to crack 20 minutes, the course was still not an easy one, she said.

“That second hill, I wasn’t really prepared for that,” she said.

The Sailor girls won the team tally, with Moffat County in second, the pair of schools the only full groups amid runners for Meeker, Soroco, Rangely, Coal Ridge and Rawlins, 31 in all.

The boys race was a little bigger at 53, with Ben Kelley from Soroco leading them all at 17:08, the Oak Creek harrier not straining himself to reach his 16 minute mark reached earlier this season.

Riley Allen led the Bulldog boys in fourth, the squad employing a pack mentality that again paid off for them as they won their second consecutive team title in as many weeks, as Chris Carrouth, Connor Scranton, Carter Severson and Brandon Beason brought MCHS its desirable low in points to take the win away from the second-place Sailors.

Further back was senior Garrett Flint, who, along with Allen, Scranton, Wyatt Bellio and Nick Pugh was running his final Bulldog Invite.

“I’m gonna miss it so much,” Flint said, adding that the Loudy-Simpson terrain always provides a challenge. “After four years, it’s still tough, no matter what.”

Tyler Driggs, Jerod Chacon, Wyatt Boatright, Colin Jensen, AJ Barber and Wilson Eike made up the rest of the Bulldog boys.

Despite a small turnout he owed to competing meets in Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction, MCHS coach Todd Trapp said the day was a good indicator of where his teams are.

“It’s a tough time of year because we’re into the big part of our training,” he said. “You could tell they were a little fatigued in that race, but it’s a smaller meet to push through, and when the time comes we’ll be ready to go and ready to run fast.”

This coming Friday, Bulldogs will attend the Pat Amato Classic in Northglenn, followed the next week by a Homecoming time trial day Oct. 15, skipping a previously scheduled event in Rifle.

However, being back at home will be far from a day off for athletes.

“It’s not going to be a race effort, but it will be a hard effort, and that’s a good way to go into the regional meet,” Trapp said.

Moffat County High School cross country results from Bulldog Invitational

Boys

Runner — Time, Place

Riley Allen — 18:09, 4

Chris Carrouth — 18:20, 5

Connor Scranton — 18:25, 6

Carter Severson — 18:30, 7

Brandon Beason — 18:45, 9

Tyler Driggs — 20:26, 13

Wyatt Bellio — 20:37, 17

Garrett Flint — 20:59, 20

Jerod Chacon — 21:57, 27

Wyatt Boatright — 21:59, 28

Nick Pugh — 22:31, 33

Colin Jensen — 24:24, 39

AJ Barber — 24:28, 40

Wilson Eike — 24:35, 41

— The team placed first overall.

Girls varsity

Makenna Knez — 21:56, 6

Liberty Hippely — 22:05, 7

Madysen Cramer — 22:12, 8

Allison Villard — 23:58, 13

Abby Bohne — 24:01, 14

— The team placed second overall.

Craig Middle School cross county results from Bulldog Invitational

Boys

Wyatt Mortenson — 13:59, 1

Coltyn Terry — 14:17, 2

Carter Behrman — 15:02, 5

Noah Mortenson — 16:24, 8

Isaac Vallem — 17:47, 11

Jaden DeGraff — 17:56, 13

Ian Trevenen — 17:59, 15

Forrest Siminoe — 18:52, 16

Evan Allen — 20:06, 20

Kadin Hume — 20:13, 21

Tommy Driggs — No time

— The team placed first overall.

Girls

Emma Jones — 17:09, 4

Rylie Felten — 17:38, 5

Breeana Meats — 17:38, 7

Shaylee Patterson — 19:14, 9

Raine Harrell — 19:59, 11

Mackenzi Telford — 20:02, 12

Tate Severson — 20:11, 13

Alexis Jones — 20:22, 14

Tiana Nichols — 21:26, 18

Alayna Behrman — 22:06, 19

Paris James — 22:07, 20

Aspen Trevathan — 24:23, 23

— The team placed second overall.

