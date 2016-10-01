Craig’s Scott Burke confirmed deceased

Missing Craig man Scott Burke was confirmed deceased Saturday in a release by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

The body of Burke, 43, was found west of Lands End Road Friday afternoon, a site between Palisade and Whitewater, and his identity was confirmed by Mesa County Coroner’s Office Saturday afternoon after an autopsy.

“We didn’t want to send out any media release until we were absolutely sure and we could talk to the family,” said Megan Terlicky, public information officer for Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of Burke’s death is uncertain for now, and the news release from the coroner’s office states, “there is nothing suspicious at this time.”

A toxicology screening and report will follow but could take as much as six weeks.

Burke was declared missing after he did not return home Sept. 24 following a trip to Mesa County.

After three days of searching by family and law enforcement, the search was temporarily suspended Sept. 27. Scott’s body was found with his blue and white Ford Bronco.

The Daily Press will have more on this story as it develops.