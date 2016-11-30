On the record for Nov. 30

Craig Police Department

— Wednesday, Nov. 23

In the 700 block of Rose Street, officers responded to a report of theft of a missing license plate.

In the 1300 block of Lecuyer Drive, officers responded to a report of vandalism. A vehicle was egged.

In the 900 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of fraud. Someone’s Facebook account had been hacked.

In the 400 block of East Fourth Street, officers responded to a report of harassment. A car was stopping in front of a house and honking, but no criminal activity was found.

Thursday, Nov. 24

In the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a theft from Walmart. Walmart employee Thomas Ferren was arrested for alleged possession of a stolen transaction device, theft over $800 and possession of a controlled substance.

Friday, Nov. 25

In the 300 block of Rose Street, officers took a report of stolen wheels, tires and other items from a shed in someone’s backyard. No suspects have been named.

On the 400 and 500 blocks of Yampa Avenue and the 100 block of East Victory Way, officers responded to four reports of criminal mischief. It turns out the mischief was not criminal, but rather a Colorado Department of Transportation snow plow kicking up rocks, inadvertently breaking windows in eight different businesses and residences. CDOT is working with those affected to resolve the damages.

In the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of verbal domestic violence. No one was arrested.

At the Trav-O-Tel, officers responded to a report of a threat. One party made a verbal threat to another and received a verbal warning from the responding officer.

In the 400 block of East Fourth Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. There was a dispute over who could or couldn’t live in a trailer.

In the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a weapons violation.

Saturday, Nov. 26

On the corner of West Sixth Street and Green Street, officers responded to a report of property damage from a crash between two passenger vehicles.

On the corner of West Sixth Street and Green Street, officers responded to a report of fraud.

At the Pawn Shop, officers responded to a report of a theft.

In the 400 block of Woodbury Drive, officers responded to a report of property damage from a crash between a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Ford Focus.

At Mountain Meats, officers responded to a report of an assault. The incident took place between two employees. One was issued a summons for harassment for shoving the other party.

In the 1900 block of Baker Drive, officers responded to a report of harassment.

At Sunset Meadows 2, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person, who turned out to be the son of a tenant.

Moffat County Jail

Wednesday Nov. 23

￼Bryan Keith Cramblett, 25, of Craig was booked into the Moffat County Jail on charges for alleged controlled substances.

Cody Lee Custer, 24, of Craig was booked into the Moffat County Jail on charges for alleged second degree burglary and first degree criminal trespass.

Britta Noel Schmitzer, 26, of Craig was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges for alleged possession of schedule one and two substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.



Thursday, Nov. 24

Thomas James Farren, 35, of Craig was booked into the Moffat County Jail on charges for alleged criminal possession illegal substances and possession of a financial device, theft between $750 to $2,000 and theft less than $50.

￼Jessica Marie Varah, 28, of Craig was booked into the Moffat County Jail on charges for alleged false reporting to authorities.

Friday, Nov. 25

￼Alexander Wayne Hicks, 25, of Craig was booked into the Moffat County Jail on charges for alleged check forgery.

￼Jeffery Paul Noland, 28, of Craig was booked into the Moffat County Jail on charges for alleged dangerous drugs.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Kevin Kohlbrenner, 26, of Craig, was booked into the Moffat County Jail on charges for alleged multiple traffic violations including fictitious/cancelled plates.

Austin Luther Corson, 26, of Craig was booked into the Moffat County Jail on charges for alleged harassment, domestic violence and false imprisonment.

Thomas Leo Morey, 44, of Craig was booked into the Moffat County Jail on charges for alleged false imprisonment, criminal mischief, harassment, third degree assault and domestic violence.

￼James Dwain Thomas, 54, of Maybell was booked into the Moffat County Jail on charges for alleged driving under the influence and driving while impaired.

￼Kevin Avery Weiler, 29, of Dinosaur was booked into the Moffat County Jail on charges for alleged possession of a controlled substance, violation of a restraining order, obstruction of telephone or telegraph services, harassment and unlawful use of a controlled substance.