Giving spirit of Craig highlighted during Saturday’s Cowboy Christmas

The Code of the West requires a cowboy to help those in need whenever possible. Therefore, it only seems right that something called Cowboy Christmas honors those who do good for their community’s youngest residents.

Boys & Girls Club of Craig hosts the 12th annual Cowboy Christmas this Saturday evening.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the clubhouse, with a ticket price of $35 buying an evening of dinner, dancing, gaming and live music by River City Band.

An array of donated items for the live and silent auction further demonstrate Craig’s generosity, said Executive Director Dana Duran.

Duran added that Brother’s Custom Processing will be named Business of the Year at the event for continuous support, including providing the club with kitchen materials such as a refrigerator and freezer needed for a meal program.

“We couldn’t have that program without their help,” Duran said.

Likewise, Dr. Ron Schaeffer will be this year’s Man of the Year.

The optometrist and owner of Victory Vision is an essential contributor to the Boys & Girls Club, Duran said. She noted his involvement in providing a bus and meals as part of a field trip for club members to a Colorado Rockies game.

“We took 42 kids, and only three had ever been to Denver, only one had been to a professional sporting event,” she said. “Dr. Schaeffer really does a lot behind the scenes, and we appreciate him very much.”

The Youth of the Year award will go to Tané Otis, who also received the acknowledgement in 2014.

“She’s really an outstanding member of the club and has benefited from our services and is really giving back and supporting kids in the community now,” Duran said of Otis.

Among the qualifications for Youth of the Year is an essay contest among teenage red shirt staff members, and Otis said she was almost more nervous putting together her speech this year than the first time she won it.

“I’ve learned a lot more about being a leader and being a mentor. Every day you learn something new,” Otis said. “This is a great first place to work. I’ve learned a lot, and I want to thank everybody who’s helped me so far.”

Tickets are going fast for Cowboy Christmas and will sell out at 285. While the club’s gym is generally full of kids, Duran hopes to see it packed with adults celebrating all the organization does.

“What Boys & Girls Club and Cowboy Christmas is all about is this community and making it a great place to live by supporting our kids, supporting each other, and I love how it all comes together,” she said.

