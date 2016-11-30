$1M bond set for man charged with sex, drug, prostitution crimes

— Bond was set at $1 million Wednesday for a 60-year-old man suspected of trading drugs for sex with four underage girls in Steamboat Springs.

"We’ve had four victims come forward, and there may be as many as another dozen out in the community," District Attorney Brett Barkey said during court Wednesday.

Miguel A. Diaz-Martinez appeared before Judge James Garrecht via video conference from the Routt County Jail after being arrested Tuesday. A Spanish interpreter was used.

Formal charges have been filed, and 21 of the charges are felonies. There are five counts of sex assault, five counts of patronizing a prostituted child, five counts of inducement of child prostitution, five counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one charge of sexual assault on a child with a pattern of abuse. That charge states the victim was younger than 15.

In some of the cases, Diaz-Martinez was helped by one or more people, and one of the victims was sexually assaulted three times, according to the charges.

Diaz-Martinez was also charged with one count of misdemeanor sex assault.

An arrest affidavit related to the charges has been sealed.

According to the charges, the incidents took place during the summer and fall of 2015, in November of 2014 and in September 2012.

Steamboat Police Commander Annette Dopplick stated in a news release that the investigation stemmed from a Routt County Crime Stoppers tip in July about illegal drug activity at a Steamboat residence. Police discovered multiple sexual assault victims.

“I am so proud of the victims who have come forward," Dopplick said.

She said the reluctance of some victims to come forward can be complicated.

"This is especially true for young victims who may feel shame because the abuse has repeatedly violated their body space and acted against their will through coercion and manipulation," Dopplick said.

While arguing for a $1 million bond, Barkey said Diaz-Martinez was a flight risk because he was involved in the illegal drug trade and had access to cash.

Based on his criminal history, Barkey said Diaz-Martinez has been in numerous Colorado locations since 1997, and he was operating a portable masonry business out of his truck.

In February, Diaz-Martinez was arrested on suspicion of dealing cocaine following an investigation by the All Crimes Enforcement Team drug task force.

After pulling over Diaz-Martinez, police found 30.9 grams of cocaine under the hood of the car near the battery.

In that case, Diaz-Martinez is scheduled for a jury trial beginning Dec. 15.

For the most recent arrest, Diaz-Martinez will next appear in court at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

