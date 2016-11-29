Craig briefs: Submissions for photo contest due Thursday

The Craig Daily Press is asking readers to submit photos for the newspaper’s annual Hunting Photo Contest. The deadline for photo submissions is Thursday. Send hunting photos to editor@CraigDailyPress.com. Voting will begin Saturday, and the winner will receive a $250 gift card to Murdoch’s.

Photos must be clear, not blurry, and those in the photo must be identified by first and last name. For more information, call Editor Noelle Leavitt Riley at 970-875-1790.

Elkhead campers must reserve spots next year

Elkhead Reservoir, one of Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s most popular recreation destinations in the state’s Northwest region, is upgrading its Bears Ears Campground from the current first come, first served structure to a reservation system, according to a news release.

Beginning May 19 through Sept. 10, the public can reserve a campsite as many as six months before arriving. Outside of that reservation window, campsites will remain available on a first come, first served basis as weather allows.

Beginning immediately, campers can make reservations at Bears Ears and other campgrounds in the state by calling 303-470-1144, 1-800-678-2267 or visiting coloradostateparks.reserveamerica.com.

Elkhead Reservoir’s Park Manager Jacob Brey said the ability to reserve a campsite will provide an enhanced outdoor recreation experience at the park. He adds that campers do not need a reservation during the period the requirement is in effect; however, a campsite is not guaranteed without a reservation.

“Because campers can reserve a place to camp in advance, it will reduce last-minute struggles to find an available site,” he said in a statement. “Many of Colorado’s State Parks require reservations at their campgrounds. We believe the reservation system provides a better way of serving our customers here.”

CPW reminds park visitors to purchase a daily or annual pass before entering any State Park.

For more information about Elkhead Reservoir State Park, visit the CPW website, or call 970-276-2061.

Craig Salvation Army needs bell ringers

Bell ringers are needed at City Market, Walmart and Murdoch’s in Craig during the holiday season, Wednesday through Christmas Eve. All donations are used locally to help the needy. Though the unemployment rate has dropped, the number of families living in poverty remains high. Families need help, and those who able to give will help their less fortunate neighbors. Volunteers can ring in pairs, and children are welcome. Ringers younger than 16 must have parental permission or be accompanied by an adult.

Teams, club, groups, co-workers, families and individuals can sign up to ring by calling Mary Morris at 970-701-1315 or emailing marycraigmorris@gmail.com.

Craig Rotary Club to sell Christmas trees

The Craig Rotary Club is now selling Christmas trees in Centennial Mall parking lot between O’Reillys and Village Inn. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, noon to 6 p.m. Sundays, and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those interested in getting a tree other than during the scheduled times, can call Randy Looper at 970-629-0654 or Lief Albaugh at 323-445-2239. All funds go to support the Rotary literacy projects in the MCSD schools.